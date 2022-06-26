Tips for success, courtesy of OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely

Succeed Being the CEO of a company whose reach has grown insanely in recent years shouldn’t be easy, especially when you’re Tim Stokeleythe founder and Only Fans CEO. Beyond the adult content, the platform has an audience of over 150 million users, so there is undeniably something that Stokely has done right.

Therefore, with a fruitful career as a backup, Tim Stokeley shares some of the most important lessons he has learned for succeed and succeed as a businessman.

Monetize something that already exists

The lesson? Find a business opportunity in something existing. Getty Images

“When onlyfans was launched was the first platform of its kind and was deliberately created to accommodate all kinds of content creators. There were already a lot of creators producing amazing stuff, but on social media for free. You could see the explosion marketing of influencers, but these received remuneration through advertising campaigns and product promotion. Our thought was always: ‘Okay, what if we could build a platform that was exactly [igual] or very similar to the one that exists in the social networks, but with the key difference of the payment button?’ So all these creators, who were making this amazing content for free, had a very easy way to capitalize on that content.”

Build a product that scales both down and up

“On other platforms, there was no single solution to monetize content beyond product promotion or sponsored ads. That business model it only addressed a very high percentage of influencerswhile ours works for all content creatorsregardless of the size of their fan base.”

find a niche

“From the beginning we decided that it was a sensible and safe rule that all users be over 18 years of age, mainly because of the payment element of the platform. But of course, the fact that all users are over 18 and all content is safely hidden behind a paywall, allowed us to have more progressive and liberal content policies than others. social media platforms. But from day one onlyfans was released for all content creatorswe never market it to any specific industry.”

Use your own product religiously

“We are an incredibly fast growing company, [para tener éxito como emprendedor] we’re looking to hire people who really, really buy into the concept. It is important that the staff and all members of the company use the platform. You have to understand the product. In my case, I am subscribed to James Haskell and Chris Robshaw. As a rugby fan, it was fantastic to see these guys come together.”

Develop based on direct feedback

“We have more than 100 million users. There are many comments. A good example [de aplicación de los comentarios de los usuarios] is the payment messaging. We started getting feedback from creators saying, ‘It would be really nice to be able to send messages to all my fans. [por los que el fan puede pagar]’ Another example is live stream. We’ve had a lot of requests from creators who wanted us to offer them a way to stream live, so it’s something we’re developing and will be releasing shortly.”

Don’t assume that because you built it, they will come

“I worked on platforms prior to onlyfans and one of the mistakes I made was focusing on building what I thought was a great market. But, due to my inexperience, I did not pay enough attention to the growth plan: how was I going to get users for this market? That problem was solved, in the case of onlyfanscreating a recommendation program, which incentivized third parties to bring creators to the platform”.

Learn from your family…

“My father is the financial director of the company and that means that conversations about work tend to dominate [las reuniones familiares]but I really enjoy it. One of the lessons for success What it taught me, and which is especially relevant now, was the importance of segmenting, especially in the tech industry, where you work across all time zones.”

and of your idols