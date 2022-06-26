Thor: Love and Thunder – Kevin Feige promises the film will balance humor and pathos
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige promises Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder will balance humor and pathos.
The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
During a promotional interview (via Thor: Love and Thunder News), the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige revealed that the director Taika Waititi he intended to do “something different” as compared to Thor: Ragnarok with the fourth film about the God of Thunder, trying to better balance humor and drama:
“It was very important to Taika [Waititi] that this movie wasn’t just Ragnarok 2. There is irreverence. There is that tone. There is that fantastic balance of humor and pathos. But Taika wanted to make it scarier in several ways and more exciting in many ways.“
“It was very important to Taika for this to not simply be Ragnarok 2. There is the irreverence. There is that tone. There is that amazing balance of humor and pathos. But Taika wanted to make it scarier in some regards, and more emotional in many regards. ” – Kevin Feige pic.twitter.com/aAk5InyyZl
– Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 23, 2022
We remember that Thor: Love and Thunderwritten by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) And Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and scheduled for July 6, 2022sees in the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Taika Waititi (Korg), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (Groot), Christian Bale (Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods) e Russell Crowe (Zeus). The rest of the cast includes Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill And Luke Hemsworth.
SYNOPSIS
“Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embark on a journey – a journey of self-discovery. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the Slaughterer of the Gods (Christian Bale), who longs for the extinction of the gods. To combat this new threat, Thor seeks help from King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who – much to Thor’s surprise – can lift the magic hammer, Mjolnir. , and become The Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on an adventure across the cosmos to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.“