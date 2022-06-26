Thor: Love and Thunder – Kevin Feige promises the film will balance humor and pathos

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige promises Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder will balance humor and pathos.

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

During a promotional interview (via Thor: Love and Thunder News), the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige revealed that the director Taika Waititi he intended to do “something different” as compared to Thor: Ragnarok with the fourth film about the God of Thunder, trying to better balance humor and drama: