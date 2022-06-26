This ticket was worth $10, now they want to sell it for $12 thousand

Although at present they are no longer valid for making purchases or operations at the bank, it is very common for homes to have some copies of old bills that today are demonetized by the Bank of Mexico. For this reason, they lack liberating poweras they no longer enjoy the backing of the central bank as a valid means of payment.

What he does recognize Banxico is the equivalence they have with respect to the current currency, the new mexican peso (MXN); as is the case with the paper money with a denomination of $10 that they want to sell for 12,600 pesos in this publication, whose current value corresponds to only one cent according to the bank.

The publication is located on the digital commerce portal Free Market Mexicowhere a specialized section at Antiques and Collections contains this type of advertisement, as well as those for commemorative coins, rare editions and some numismatic curiosities.

For this bill that used to be worth ten pesos and is now worth a penny, they want 12 thousand pesos. (Free Market Mexico)



But we must bear in mind that the fact that a user on an internet sales site places his offer with a notoriously high price, when contrasted with other publications with similar articles, but with much more modest figures.

We suggest you read They want 14 thousand pesos for an old $20 coin, who will pay for it?

The variety of paper money belongs to the AA family of Banxico banknotesis already a few years old since it was presented and put into circulation, since that happened on December 15, 1969.

The quickest way to recognize one of these pieces is checking its face value or denomination of ten pesos and that on the obverse or front it has the portrait of the priest Miguel Hidalgo and Costilla, hero of the Mexican independency.

The banknotes of this series were the first to be manufactured in the country by the Bank of Mexico, circulating normally in the 1970s. By the time the peso devaluation occurred in 1992, these variants were already in the process of being withdrawn.

We suggest you read 4 actions that will help you spend less gasoline and save more

If you have this type of bills or others in your home and you intend to sell them, you can take advantage of these digital channels such as the sales page where we saw this ad, or other portals, but to set an appropriate price that reflects the value of the piece , it is best that you consult an expert to review it to help you define a fair figure.

For more information on this and other topics, visit the My Pocket Tips section.