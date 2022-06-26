this is Fausto Murillo, the Youtube coach

With more than 6 million followers on YouTube, Turbofausto is one of the best rated personal trainers on social media for his simple and functional bodyweight routines. We have chatted with him and he has told us about his training method and his nutrition advice to get to the top of the summer.

How did Turbofausto start in the world of fitness?

My name is Fausto Murillo, I am Colombian and I have been making videos on social networks for about 10 years. My goal is to help people adopt a healthy lifestyle based on three basic principles: correct nutrition, exercise and a positive attitude towards life. I started giving free classes in a park and from there I made the leap to YouTube. With the pandemic I became better known and my followers multiplied. I am 53 years old and I was born in the Colombian town of Turbo Antioquia.

What type of training do you demand more?

60 percent of those who watch my videos are girls, so my routines focus a lot on working the legs, buttocks, back… And, for the boys, especially on Instagram, it’s more pecs, arms… Always with body weight, to be able to train at home and without material. Although sometimes I put some dumbbells in the workouts, but with little weight and with more or less simple exercises, so bottles or towels can also be used.

Turbofaust

Looking ahead to summer, how should we train?

I would focus more on cardio to burn fat and enjoy the outdoors more. Cardio with the body itself, very intense. I have some challenges on my YouTube channel, with Tabata routines, which are very hot, about 30 minutes maximum and very effective.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

How are your workouts?

What you see on my networks is what I do. I go to the gym very little; I like calisthenics and bars. I train every day live on my networks, at the same time, and that’s how I train. Then at home I do have dumbbells and a bar to hang from, I don’t need to go to the gym to stay in shape.

“I like calisthenics, barbells and bodyweight exercises”

Are you very strict with the issue of food?

For me it is the most important thing to have a healthy lifestyle. I do not follow a diet, but I do recommend eating well, that is, avoiding flours, processed foods and going more natural, such as vegetables, chicken, fish, meat or eggs, where the proteins are. Always avoid breads, buns, chocolates, sweets, beer, alcohol and others. Beer is an enemy of health, better water or natural shakes (laughs). The body works better this way. It is not about eating, but about eating well.

What’s your unhealthy treat?

(Laughter). I like chocolate, but I try to eat healthy chocolates and in small quantities. Pure chocolate, with little sugar. I also like ice cream, but I do cut myself a lot.

Turbofaust

Why that name of Turbofaust?

For the place where I was born, Turbo, in Antioquia, in the north of Colombia. And Turbo also because it means strength, energy. Like Turbo Steps, which are turbo steps, which I did a lot at the beginning of my career. He did a lot of climbing stairs, jumping on the step and others.

THE MOST VIEWED VIDEO OF THE TURBOFAUSTO CHANNEL

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

You transmit very good vibes.

It is something that I consider key to motivate people. With my videos I seek to encourage people to this healthy lifestyle, since many want to change and such, but they are not willing to make so much sacrifice. And with this good vibes I think everything is much easier, motivating and bearable. When you want something, you have to fight for it in order to achieve it, that’s why my routines are sometimes a bit strenuous and complicated. The results do not come quickly, you have to be patient.

What is the most complicated part of creating adherence through training?

There are two types of motivation, an intrinsic one, which comes from within and what you do because it suits you as a person, it helps your physical and mental health and makes you feel and look better, it raises your self-esteem. And then there is an extrinsic motivation that when you see a beautiful person, well, you want to look as good as him, to have him as an example. This is a more temporary motivation, the one that matters is your own. And adherence to exercise comes from there. With the pandemic, inflation and all this negative that we are experiencing, it is common to suffer from anxiety or depression, and my posts help to be better and more motivated, stronger mentally as well.

Turbofaust

Are you in favor of taking supplements?

I don’t see it as essential. Creatine or protein powder are only supplements, to cover your deficiencies with food, they are a complement to eating well. If you eat little protein, a shake at the end of the day can help you in that regard. Eating enough protein is key, around one gram of protein per pound of your body weight; The WHO already recommends 0.81, so I round to one gram. And that is if you are sedentary, since if you train, do a lot of sports and more, then you will need more quantity, and all of this must be measured and taken into account. Especially at breakfast we already have to be eating protein. Without protein, muscle is not created and we do not become strong.