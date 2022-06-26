This Exercise Could Predict How Long You Have To Live

Attention! A study published by the journal of the British Medical Association, BMJit was revealed that with this exercise physical could predict the time of life that people have left.

Exercise that could predict the time you have left to live

The exercise is about maintaining balance for 10 seconds on one bare foot, putting pressure on the other foot that supports the body, having the arms raised to the sides and looking straight ahead.

The director of the research, Dr. Claudio Gil Soares de Araújo, said that older people who fall have a higher risk of having major fractures and other related complications, which may play a greater role in mortality. .

What did the study consist of?

The study consisted of evaluating physical condition, cardiovascular risk factors and the risk of developing poor health and dying.

It was announced that 1,702 people participated in the sample, between men and women, from 51 to 75 years old, who could walk constantly. The participants were asked to keep one leg raised for 10 seconds without holding on to any object.

What were the results of the study?

The results of the study carried out showed that the older the age, the worse the performance of the people. For example, 95.3% of adults between the ages of 51 and 55 passed this test, however, 36.8% of participants between the ages of 66 and 70 failed the exercise.

The researchers took into account factors such as age, gender, Muscle Mass Index and hypertension and found that the risk of death in 10 years was 1.84 times higher in those participants who failed the test of Balance.

adn40, always with me- Subscribe to our channel

Telegram

.

ldb