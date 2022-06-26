They reveal that Amber Heard made a montage by allowing herself to be photographed buying cheap clothes

Several experts are affirming that the controversial American actress made a false montage by allowing herself to be seen buying clothes in a low-cost store, with the sole purpose of “victimizing herself after her legal defeat”

A new controversy could once again tarnish the image of Amber Heard. These are the photos of the actress that showed her shopping for clothing in a store that is characterized by being “cheap”, which went viral on social networks in a matter of seconds.

The images that circulated on the network, gave a lot to talk about, and although at the beginning the Internet users showed sympathy for her, since it was likely that she would be going through a difficult financial crisis, after losing the legal battle against Deep, her ex-husband, now has revealed a new theory that would confirm that this scene was actually created by herself.

However, new information has come to light regarding postcards, since according to online radar, There is evidence detailing that it could have been a deception on the part of the actress.

Experts say that Amber Heard could have used a montage to show pity and for that reason she could have been seen buying clothes in an establishment where you can “haggle”.

According to an expert who is dedicated to making material of paparazzi, There is no way that a photographer does not want to give credit to his work when it could be a world news and with a lot of interest from the public. More in the case of Heard, that he no longer ceased to be global trend since the legal trial against her ex-husband began Johnny Depp.

‘Broke’ Amber Heard spotted shopping at TJ Maxx in the Hamptons https://t.co/UZ05uMXcio pic.twitter.com/2zbgOwmAzj — New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2022

In that sense, everything could be pointing out that it was Heard’s own sister who would have captured the photos and the video, in order for them to be spread and thus become news again.

Other people point out that she wants to give an image that she is financially ruined and that she cannot pay Deep. For now, this is only an analysis carried out by professionals, since it was the page OnlineRadar the one that presented said report, but until now, it still cannot be confirmed.