They recreate Elden Ring in Minecraft thanks to a spectacular mod

Elden Ring has been, without a doubt, one of the games this year’s highlights. The last title of Software Users from all over the world have liked it so much that its influence is already palpable in many projects.

The last one has to do with Minecraft. And it is that several developers have created a mod that almost perfectly recreates the Middle Lands, a complex achievement that is not within the reach of everyone.

The map, which will be available in its entirety over the next few weeks, will have an area of ​​approximately 4 square kilometers and in it we can find several of the most formidable enemies of the Elden Ring.

Minecraft and Elden Ring are finally together https://t.co/IVBE90b7Uw pic.twitter.com/rVjjnx3U06 — N4G (@N4G) June 23, 2022

In addition, you will have more than 20 castles and dungeons with a design very similar to the original. Of course, everything seems to be taken care of down to the smallest detail so that the experience is as faithful as possible.

The project is called Elden World and, as far as we know, it is about 40% complete. Although, if you find it impossible to wait any longer, we have good news: you can download a demo right now.

Judging by the images, Elden World looks amazing. No matter how many years pass Minecraft and its community will never cease to amaze us thanks to follies as brilliant as this.