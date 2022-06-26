They offer 30 thousand pesos for this ticket with the face of Nezahualcóyotl

It is for sale on the Mercado Libre sales portal a 100 peso bill with Netzahualcoyotl which reaches a value of 30,000 pesoswhich was printed in 2005.

From what can be seen in the Photos exhibited in the publication. It is a copy that in its left side of obverseshows a printing date in “Mexico City Sept. 7 2005”. While in the right side distinguishes the serial number X9787567.

According to the description of the seller it is a “Ticket of 100 mexican pesos of Netzahualcoyotl. Collectable”worth 30,000 pesos.

What are its characteristics?

In the obverse stands out, as the main motif, the portrait of Nezahualcoyotlwith an emblem represents the verses “I love the song of the zentzontle/bird of four hundred voices…” which are printed on the ticket.

They are also integrated the representations of a zentzontlefour symbols of the wordA piece of jadea flower and two mens seated.

While in the reverse part a vignette of the stylized glyph of Nezahualcoyotltogether with a representation of an aqueduct of the Main temple from the central square Mexico-Tenochtitlan.

Will Nezahualcóyotl be on another bill?

According to a document from Bank of Mexico this is the answer: “Nope. In the new family of banknotes, it was proposed to associate each denomination with a significant historical process of Mexicoso that they were arranged chronologically according to increases the value of each denomination; however, for the $50 billwhich will be dedicated to the historical process of Ancient Mexicoto which corresponds Nezahualcoyotlit is planned to use a different representation”.

