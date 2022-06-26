they had given her a contemptuous nickname

After the separation with Piqué, for Shakira nothing remains in Barcelona: the relationships of the singer with the other companions of the Blaugrana players, first of all Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo, have been revealed. The nickname given to her says it all.

The handsome successful footballer and the queen of Latin American music: a story that lasted 12 years between Shakira And Gerard Piqué, with two children and an image of a happy family, no less glossy than the covers dedicated all over the world to the Colombian singer. All crumbled in the face of the player’s desire Barcelona to escape from a relationship that was evidently no longer fulfilling for him as before. The announcement of the separation between the two last June 4 was alone the last act of months of separation of the couple: Piqué more and more unleashed in the Catalan nights, Shakira chases a private investigator until the discovery of the betrayal with a 22-year-old maid.

Shakira photographed on her return home to Barcelona with a thoughtful air

It was the last straw that made the singer’s previous attempts to try to keep the pieces together even more bitter. From there to the communication of the separation it was a moment, after the footballer had been put at the door of the house and had returned to live in his bachelor home. The future could now see ex-boyfriends – never married – become enemies in court, replicating so many similar stories that don’t have the spotlight on them: the subject of the dispute are the two sons, Milan and Sasha, whom Shakira would like to take with her to Miami, an operation which Piqué opposesstating that they grew up with their paternal grandparents from an early age and it would be a shock to separate them.

Shakira and Piqué last December 31: “The last kisses of 2021”, wrote the singer

For its part, the singer is struggling with a stalker and to continue living in Barcelona has not the slightest intention, also because beyond the family of his ex-partner it is not that he has these close ties. The relationship with Piqué’s mother, who was his best friend, would also deteriorate following the latest events. As for the entourage of the 35-year-old footballer, the Spanish media reveal that Shakira has never entered the sympathies of her friends, who had given her a contemptuous nickname: the ‘Patrona’.

Piqué and Shakira announce: “We are sorry to confirm that we are separating”

A Shakira royally above everything and everyone, who not only would not ‘mix’ with Piqué’s friendships, including the other Barcelona players, but he would also have avoided relating to their wives, failing to be accepted by them, starting with Leo Messi’s partner, Antonella Roccuzzo. Apparently, both Antonella and the other strong women of Wags blaugrana’s group had befriended Nuria Tomas, who was Piqué’s girlfriend when Shakira entered her life, and this would have been enough to leave her out of a group to which Shakira never really wanted to belong. More generally, the 45-year-old from Barranquilla would never have shown that she was particularly at ease in Catalonia, which became her home after her engagement to Piqué. “The relationship between them is very tense and the negotiations on the children will be very tough“explains someone familiar with the situation.