The Vans metaverse is built within the Roblox environment

Inside Roblox, gamers can create their own games and spaces with pieces of different sizes, materials and can even share their ecosystems with other players, this has led it to be as popular as Fornite, in addition, it is free to access. That is why it was created Vans World, a digital universe where skateboarding and fashion come togethereven people can practice skateboard tricks, collect coins or waffles for prizes.

In fact, collectible shoes can be unlocked for digital characters as well as accessories and clothing, in this way they can customize both the avatar and the player’s experience, it is even possible to create and share new designs. The brand metaverse will also have digital versions of emblematic spaces such as House Of Vansthe idea is that the players themselves create the first skate park within the digital environment.

This initiative is based on and will be a tribute to the Vans Off The Wall Skatepark, in California, United States, which began operations in 1998. In general, Vans World seeks to be a space where people exploit their creativity and participate in the construction of this new digital environment so it will be possible to experience alternate realities. In general, with this project the firm seeks to respond to one of the most important trends of the last year.

In the medium and long term, the firm seeks to generate an organic and solid virtual community where everyone can participate to enrich everyone’s experience, this thanks to the agreement with the video game, so both companies can take advantage of technology to bring together true fans who can better interact with the entire community, even users can also enter to the Gucci metaverse which is also on Roblox.