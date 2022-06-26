The unthinkable reason why Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Wahlberg could not even see each other

Approximately 25 years ago, the well-known dispute between Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Wahlbergand so much time later everything seems to indicate that this rivalry between two of the most renowned stars and careers in Hollywood is already in the past. Both are considered two of the best actors of their generation and in their youth they knew how to star in some successful films together.

In this opportunity we tell you some keys of this ancient rivalry so you know everything there is to know and don’t miss any details. The beginnings of this problem have to do with the refusal of Leonardo Dicaprio to accept Mark Wahlberg as a cast partner during the filming of “Diario de un Rebelde” (The Basketball Diaries).

Everything is contextualized in the mid-90s and Leonardo Dicaprio He came from standing out in films like “This Boy’s Life” and at the height of his career, but he was still far from becoming the movie superstar he is today. Mark Wahlberg For his part, he had worked with Danny DeVito in the production A New Man and there was still a long way to go for the famous “Boogie Nights” that catapulted him to fame.

So much Mark Wahlberg What Leonardo Dicaprio they were two youngsters with huge aspirations and promising futures on the show business circuit but despite their current success at some point they had little experience and this may have been the root of their rivalry as colleagues in the 90s.

According to media specialists and the people who surrounded Leonardo Dicaprio Y Mark Wahlberg At that time, the bad relationship between the two was mainly due to conflicts generated by the clash of egos of both young people who knew they had great careers ahead of them. Mark Wahlberg A few years ago he referred to the rivalry as a thing of the past and made it clear that it was established from both sides, since both he and Leonardo Dicaprio they acted that way. As of the date this rivalry has been forgotten by both stars.