The unthinkable link that united Selena Quintanilla with Johnny Depp

Selena Quintanilla She was only 23 years old when a bullet ended her life on March 31, 1995. The singer was going through an incredible professional moment. Their popularity Y success they did not stop growing, since their songs began to sound all over the world. This made Selena’s talent become one of the maximum figures of “Tex Mex”but also, it will also lead her to venture into other areas of the show business.

Selena was at the peak of her career when she was murdered by her assistant, Yolanda Saldívar.

The link with Johnny Depp

Selena’s talent and beauty captivated the entire art industry, and the cinema was no exception. That is why she Quintanilla was part of the movie “Don Juan DeMarco”, directed by the great filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, where she acted alongside Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.

This production tells the story of a psychiatrist, played by the great Marlon Brandon, who is about to retire after a successful career. The psychiatrist and his wife are trapped by the stories of a young Johnny Depp, who believed himself to be the very seducer “Don Juan”. Unintentionally, the couple fall into Depp’s game and desires and passions that they didn’t think they had come to the surface.

One of the scenes of the film where Selena Quintanilla appears.

It should be remembered that Selena Quintanilla, in addition to acting in the film, was part of the soundtrack where four songs performed by her are included. It should be clarified that Selena did not get to see the premiere of “Don Juna DeMarco” since she was killed by her assistant Yolanda Saldívar.

What happened the day Selena Quintanilla died?

According to official reports, the singer died of a bullet impact on a vital artery in the right shoulder blade after a meeting between Selena and Yolanda at the Days Inn Hotel in Corpus Christi.

Related news

Due to the bullet that hit her body, the singer bled out and that caused her to have a cardiac arrest. She was rushed to the hospital but Selena’s minutes were numbered after the attack by her fan club president.

After the paramedics took Quintanilla from the scene to the hospital, Saldívar got into a truck where she barricaded herself, pointing the murder weapon at her head while she negotiated her surrender with the police who were surrounding her. After her delivery, Yolanda Saldívar assured that she would never talk about the reasons why the singer Selena Quintanilla died that day.