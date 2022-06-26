The unthinkable link that united Selena Quintanilla with Johnny Depp

Selena Quintanilla She was only 23 years old when a bullet ended her life on March 31, 1995. The singer was going through an incredible professional moment. Their popularity Y success they did not stop growing, since their songs began to sound all over the world. This made Selena’s talent become one of the maximum figures of “Tex Mex”but also, it will also lead her to venture into other areas of the show business.

Selena was at the peak of her career when she was murdered by her assistant, Yolanda Saldívar.

The link with Johnny Depp

Selena’s talent and beauty captivated the entire art industry, and the cinema was no exception. That is why she Quintanilla was part of the movie “Don Juan DeMarco”, directed by the great filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, where she acted alongside Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.

