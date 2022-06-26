The unexpected reinforcements of the Apertura 2022 in Liga MX

ESPN presents the reinforcements that seemed distant or hardly crossed the minds of Liga MX fans

The transfer market Opening 2022 left, so far, unexpected movements. With surprise and amazement, it was how some transactions left the fans of certain teams, who did not imagine having some names in their teams.

Jurgen Damm It was the first signing of the team led by Fernando Ortiz. The Mexican midfielder was tested for a few days in the work that the team did in the Riviera Maya and it was there when he filled the eye of ‘Tano’, who gave him his vote of confidence.

After his MLS adventure, Damm will experience a sports rematch and has shown his excitement at earning a place in the azulcrema team.

For his part, the Mexican midfielder Bruce El Mesmari He became a new player for América for the Apertura 2022 and was the third reinforcement of the team. The player trained in the basic forces of Pachuca spent the last two years with the Las Vegas Lights team, a subsidiary team of LAFC. He was even able to play some friendly matches with the Los Angeles team.

Bruce was world runner-up with the Mexican U-17 in 2019, where they succumbed in the final against Brazil, in a litter that is also made up of players like Eugenio Pizzuto and Santiago Muñoz.

The ‘Chino’ left the Chivas in a movement that surprised not only the rojiblancos fans, but also the followers of Cougars, who did not imagine having the winger among their ranks. Huerta was unknown to those from Pedregal, but he has given good performances in friendly duels and that left the fans calm.

Huerta arrived in a definitive purchase at the request of Andrés Lillini, who wanted to cover the gap left by Washington Corozo and Sebastián Saucedo, so the Mexican was the best option to do so.

Despite the fact that several Liga MX teams sought to ‘repatriate’ him, the Brazilian goalkeeper said yes to Toluca, a team that signed him to be the competition of Luis García and Gustavo Gutiérrez, who were in charge of the scarlet goal after the departure of Alfredo Talavera.

Volpi was on the radar of some important teams in the MX League, but in the end they could not finalize their return. The South American was even one of the bombs in the transfer market and much is expected of him passing through the scarlet team.

The defender of Cougars It was one of the last emblems of the feline quarry. Over the years, he established himself as one of the favorite players of the fans and of what the auriazul DNA represented; However, after several attempts to leave the team, he finally made an offer that satisfied all parties.

Waiter he became the first reinforcement of the rojiblancos and came to prop up the team led by Ricardo Cadena, who received the vote of confidence from the board to be the helmsman that takes the team to the top of the tournament.

Toluca He refused to let his star striker go, because he was the figure of the team and one of the highest paid players, but after not entering into sports plans, an exchange with the Tijuanenses arrived and so he headed for the border.

Canelo entered the team as part of a trade in which the Devils took Brayan Angulo and Marcel Ruiz for the services of the Argentine, as well as Mexican midfielder Kevin Castañeda, who also joined the border players.

The goalkeeper surprised many by not renewing and extending his bond with the Cougarsso he was released and negotiated with the team that gave him a better offer, both sportingly and financially, which is why ‘Tala’ signed up with FC Juárez.

With 39 years and a lot of experience, Talavera He joined as the first reinforcement of the border players and is one of the cornerstones in the squad led by Hernán Cristante, who took the team for this tournament and thus try to amend the team’s pace.

Another of the players who returns to the MX League, and it is that the Spaniard lined up with Jaime Lozano’s Rayos to be one of the unbalancing elements in the Aguascalientes team’s offensive. Previously, he had a spell with Cruz Azul, a club in which he stood out at the beginning of his tenure, but in the end he ended up not being the change agent that the fans asked for.