The unbearable weight of a huge talent | Nicolas Cage as Nick Cage

Synopsis Oscar winner Nicolas Cage plays himself in this crazy action comedy in which he shares the bill with Paco León. The fictional version of Cage is a penniless actor who is forced to accept a million dollar offer to attend the birthday of an eccentric billionaire (Pedro Pascal), a big fan of his work. But things take an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the award-winning actor must take on the role of his life: Nicolas Cage.

Criticism

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF HUGE TALENT/NICOLAS CAGE AS NICK CAGE







In this crazy movie, Nicolas Cage brings to life an exaggerated version of himself through an action comedy alongside Peter Pascal Y Paco Leonamong others.

After the complications to get the role of his life, Nicolas Cage He decides to retire, but before he accepts a multimillion dollar offer from a big fan who wants him to attend his birthday in a luxurious villa in Mallorca, Spain.

There he will discover that Javi Gutiérrez (Peter Pascal) is a drug trafficker investigated by the CIA.

The situation takes an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by an agent of the United States Government (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his characters to save his family and himself.

The characters of Nicolas and Javi become very close friends (you can see that the Cage-Pascal tandem works) and they decide to make a movie together that the host has in mind.

Suddenly, all the characters Cage has brought to life have to come true to play the big role he was looking for: Nicolas Cage It will have to be Nick Cage.

Crazy action comedy directed by Tom Gormican in which you will discover the comic side of Nicolas Cageas well as the great performance of Peter Pascal and of a character who does not go unnoticed, Lucas Gutiérrez (Paco Leon).

Even when the plot falls apart, Cage’s smile infects us from the first moment, making us enjoy our youthful hero as luxury guests.