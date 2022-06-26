The true stories that inspired the creation of Rambo

The appearance on the big screen of the character John James Rambo marked a before and after in action movies. This man, a former military man and an expert in all kinds of survival techniques and guerrilla warfare, became an icon of popcorn violence in Hollywood.

Despite this, the character created by David Morrell, writer of FirstBlood, the novel from which the film is bornwas different from the one interpreted by Sylvester Stallone. The original was a Vietnam veteran who must defend himself and tries, by all possible means, to cause the least number of deaths. The plot revolves around the aftermath of the war on John’s psyche. Although the film explores and develops the aftermath of the war, it shows a bloodthirsty Rambo causing deaths and explosions with all the paraphernalia possible.

