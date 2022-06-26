The strange house that Amber Heard has in the desert

Although everything indicates that the actress Amber Heard has not turned the page after losing the trial for defamation against Johnny Depp, where she was sentenced to pay $ 8,350,000 to the actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ (subtracting the two million that she earned in his counterclaim) for compensation and punitive damages, since he has granted a controversial interview where he assured that he would defend his truth ‘until the day I die’; The truth is that the ‘Aquaman’ actress has taken refuge in a strange place to be as far away from civilization as possible.

Just as the trial began in the state of Virginia, Heard decided to leave the attic she was renting to move with her daughter to a hippie-chic-inspired house located in the California desert.specifically in Yucca Valley, a town located near the Joshua Tree National Park, in San Bernardino County.



Amber Heard House

As she has confessed on more than one occasion, the artist could not stand the harassment and alleged threats she received daily, which is why she has decided to completely distance herself from the Hollywood environment to enter her personal oasis, a house she bought in 2019 and for the one who paid $570,000, although it is currently valued at more than a million dollars, as reported by some real estate experts. Although the property is not in her name, Amber purchased it under a private trust in the name of her accountant, The New York Post reported.

This property was built in 2015 and has 222 square meters of construction and more than 24,300 square meters of desert land. A very peculiar detail in the design of this house is that it has a 34-meter-long bridge, custom-made by its former owner, to cross a dry stream that leads to a rural staircase on a hill that is located behind the house. . In addition, it has beautiful views of the California desert and a large number of native plants such as ‘The Joshua Tree’, the most representative of the place, cacti and several oases of palm trees of the ‘washingtonia’ genus. Of course, the actress must withstand the inclement temperature of the place, which exceeds 40ºC.

Fortunately, this house is equipped with large aluminum windows, from ceiling to floor, which allow the place to stay cool and the main doors are solid iron. Inside, the property has wood finishes, three bedrooms and three bathrooms, the main bathroom being one of the most luxurious rooms in the house, since it has direct access to the backyard, a spa-type bathtub, a sink double crushed stone and lots of closets with plenty of storage. The kitchen is open concept with granite counter tops and high-end Wolf and Miele appliances. It also has a very large patio and a garage with the capacity to house five cars and a surround stereo system throughout the house.