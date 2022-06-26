The Steven Spielberg movie that increased the fear of going into the sea

The movie Sharkwithout a doubt, put on the Hollywood map steven spielberg. And it is that the story of that great white shark terrorized an entire New England resort town and instantly became a box office hit, but, also increased the fear of going into the sea.

Shark It was the highest grossing film in cinema history. It had that first place until it was surpassed by Star Wars in 1977. It was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Picture category and, as if that were not enough, it won three Oscars for Best Film Editing, Best Soundtrack Original and Best Sound.

