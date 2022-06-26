The movie Sharkwithout a doubt, put on the Hollywood map steven spielberg. And it is that the story of that great white shark terrorized an entire New England resort town and instantly became a box office hit, but, also increased the fear of going into the sea.

Shark It was the highest grossing film in cinema history. It had that first place until it was surpassed by Star Wars in 1977. It was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Picture category and, as if that were not enough, it won three Oscars for Best Film Editing, Best Soundtrack Original and Best Sound.

Now, not only was he successful, but potentiated in all its spectators, the fear of going into the sea. And yes, the film for director Spielberg was a great advance in his career, since he was 27 years old at the time, although it generated several sequels.

Shark and the fear of going into the sea

Shark was a smash hit starring Roy Scheider as police chief Martin Brody, Richard Dreyfuss as the marine biologist (named Matt Hooper), and Robert Shaw as the gray-haired fisherman named Quint.

The iconic film was set in the fictional seaside town of Amity. steven spielberg It was based on a best-selling novel, which was published in 1973 by Peter Benchley. It was all so real that anyone who has seen it will never forget the image of that shark and the crucial moment of the attack.

All filming was in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Many wouldn’t even know it, but it was plagued by delays and various technical difficulties, including mechanical sharks malfunctioning.

although for steven spielbergthe film was his great leap, it is worth remembering that he made his great debut as a feature film director with The Sugarland Express in 1974, which, although it was very well received by critics, meant a box office failure.

The Steven Spielberg movie that increased the fear of going into the sea

Returning to the success of Shark, Spielberg became one of the most influential iconic directors in the world of cinema. However, today, this iconic and unforgettable story strengthened the fear of going into the sea in many of its viewers who assure, they would not see it again.

And you, are you among those innumerable spectators who cannot go into the sea? Tell us.