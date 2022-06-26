The Rock congratulates Pat McAfee on his WWE SmackDown promo

Since his arrival on SmackDown, Pat McAfee has earned the affection of fans thanks to his personality and his naturalness when doing his job as a commentator for the WWE blue brand. In addition, he has also earned the respect of the fans thanks to his performance in the ring, as we saw in his fight against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX, or more recently at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated theory.

Meanwhile, during the broadcast of the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Pat McAfee cut a promo from the top of the announce tableopenly challenging Happy Corbin to a match at SummerSlam.

However, during the segment, the commentator used the iconic phrase used by The Rock, “million and millions” (“millions and millions”), which caught the attention of the WWE legend, who posted the following comment on his account from Twitter.

“In front of the MILLIONS…. YYYYYYY MILLIONS…. ‘USELESS CORBIN’ That’s good, brother! Great promo. i enjoyed watching it #ISmellIt”

It should be remembered that last week Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin had a verbal confrontation, which could lead to a rivalry that would culminate in SummerSlam. Nevertheless, So far, neither Corbin nor WWE have commented on it. It is very likely that over the next few weeks we will have new news about their possible confrontation in the biggest event of the summer.

