The reason why Leonardo DiCaprio was not selected for the movie Moulin Rouge!

We love curious facts about our favorite movies and there is one that very few know: Leonardo Dicaprio almost, but almost, is the protagonist of Moulin Rouge. The only drawback was that he did not meet one of the requirements to get the role. What does this actor not know how to do? Let’s find out!

Leonardo Dicaprio He auditioned for the role of Christian in Moulin Rouge by Baz Luhrmann. Physically, she was very good for the character and her interpretation was very good, but… She doesn’t know how to sing! And it is not that they asked him to be an expert in the matter, but that he cannot sing a single note.

“To be honest, I’m not really ready to do a musical, just because I think I have a pretty awful voice,” he began remembering the actor. “We had a friendly relationship where it was him, me and a pianist, and we tried to sing a song together. It didn’t go very well.”

And he related that when he had to reach the highest note of the song it was a disaster. The director turned to him and Leonardo Dicaprio From the bottom of his heart and with all sincerity he said: “Yeah, I don’t know if this conversation should go on.”

DiCaprio’s loss was Ewan McGregor’s gain, and the Scottish actor, already a favorite and the saving grace of the Star Wars prequels, hummed his way to becoming a bona fide mainstream heartthrob. It might have been a bit satisfying, at the time, for MacGregor to take on a DiCaprio role, but the reality turned out to be quite the triumph.

A curious fact is that Ewan McGregor He had lost in the casting of Danny Boyle’s “The Beach” to Leo, so this opportunity was his vindication.

Still, it’s a relief to see an actor understand and accept his limitations. Whatever happens, it is a challenge to imagine Leonardo Dicaprio like the romantic and hungry poet, Christian. His charm on “Romeo + Juliet” might have led him to perform songs like “Come What May” and “Your Song”, but can you imagine him doing the song “Spectacular, Spectacular”?