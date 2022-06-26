The reason why Leonardo DiCaprio was not selected for the movie Moulin Rouge!

We love curious facts about our favorite movies and there is one that very few know: Leonardo Dicaprio almost, but almost, is the protagonist of Moulin Rouge. The only drawback was that he did not meet one of the requirements to get the role. What does this actor not know how to do? Let’s find out!

Leonardo Dicaprio He auditioned for the role of Christian in Moulin Rouge by Baz Luhrmann. Physically, she was very good for the character and her interpretation was very good, but… She doesn’t know how to sing! And it is not that they asked him to be an expert in the matter, but that he cannot sing a single note.

