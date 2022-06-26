The Perfect Doubles: Three Latina Actresses Who Look Like Other Hollywood Stars

There are many latin actresses and Hispanics who have come to succeed in Hollywood. Since they were young, they bet everything on acting and knew how to establish themselves with their imprint, talent and effort in the American cinematographic world. Such is their success that fans thought of them as the most suitable to be the “double” of other stars of the golden age hollywood.

On different content platforms such as Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, a large number of users entertain themselves by posting curious facts about celebrities. It is very common to see comparisons of the surprising resemblances that exist between different celebrities, contemporary or not. In this framework, it has been possible to see the incredible resemblance that some important latin actresses with other great divas of the golden age, which makes them the right ones to interpret them on television.

The similarities between Latin actresses and other Hollywood stars

Sophia Loren and Sofia Vergara

Sofia VergaraColombian actress, knew how to conquer the international public with her comedic roles in productions such as “ModernFamily” Y “Two crazy women on the run”. She went on to win four SAG Awards and a People’s Choice Award, in addition to being nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globe and Satellite. Some Internet users have long compared the beauty of the actress with the Italian Sophia Loren, who also established herself in North America with two Oscars.

Sophia Loren and Sofia Vergara share some facial features. Photo: The 40 Mx

Thalía is another important reference Latin in the international entertainment world. The Mexican actress and singer is considered the true benchmark of Mexican soap operas for her leading roles in “Marimar”, “Maria from the neighborhood” Y “Rosalind”, among other. In social networks, the interpreter of “I don’t remember” She is compared to the renowned American dancer and actress, Rita Hayworth, who rose to fame in the 1940s.

In her 37-year career, Rita appeared in a total of 61 films, and was nicknamed “the goddess of love” thanks to its extraordinary beauty and the influence of its mythical character Gilda. For fans, Thalía would be the perfect double to put herself in Rita’s skin because of her physical resemblance.

The resemblance between Rita Hayworth and Thalia. Photo: Infobae

Ana de Armas and Marilyn Monroe

The actress Cuban Ana de Armas is beginning to resonate in Hollywood After being part of the cast of “Between knives and secrets”. In addition, Netflix recently revealed the trailer for “Blonde”, the film based on the life of the iconic American movie star, Marilyn Monroe, who will be played by Ana. In the published images, you can clearly see the resemblance between both actresses, except for the color of the eyes.