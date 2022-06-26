The number of vices and wonders: from Best to Cristiano Ronaldo, the Magnificent 7

Everyone in life is linked to a particular number, either because it reminds us of a date or an event we are fond of, or simply because multiple meanings are hidden behind that number. Just think of the importance that the number 7 in all its facets. From history to geography, passing through religion and ending in sport. Seven are the wonders of the world, as well as the seas, the deadly sins and the Sacraments, just to name a few. In football, however, it has always been the number of the right wingof the one who in the classic 4-4-2 had the task of playing on the wing and supplying the attackers.

In the past there were no names on the uniforms, nor the variety of modules we have today, and the role played on the pitch was represented by the jersey number. Over the years and the introduction of various schemes and tactics, the choice has gradually become more and more personal. See the number 7, which was often worn not only by the wings, but also by players who held a more central and advanced role. There are those who chose it simply out of habit and those who even made it a real one business. From George Best to Cristiano Ronaldolet’s find out who I am the Magnificent 7 who wrote the most important pages in the history of football.

George Best

7 as vice, genius and recklessness: George Best

There legend of number 7 was undoubtedly born with George’s inspiration Bestsaid Georgie. Considered one of the best footballers in the world, the Northern Irish was a column of the Manchester Unitedwith which he won a Champions Cup and the Golden Ball in 1968. Genius on the pitch and unruly off, has gone down in history not only for his great technical skills but also for his life linked to excesses. “I spent most of my money on women, alcohol and cars. The rest I squandered“Said the fifth Beatleso renamed because of his bobbed hair very similar to those of the Beatles.

He did not like the rules, he even kept his boots untied, but on the pitch he was fast, skilled with the ball and chain and gifted with excellent dribbling, with which he easily jumped opponents. The career of the former champion United has been studded with serious health problems, mainly caused by alcohol addiction. George Best passed away in 2005 in London, due to a liver infection.

Beckham, Figo and Ribery with the 7

7 as winger: David Beckham, Luis Figo and Franck Ribery

Always remaining in Manchester, one cannot fail to mention David Beckham. Icon of the Red Devils on the pitch and marketing off, lo Spice Boy is considered one of the players British best known and most established on the football scene. Posted by Pele in the ranking of the strongest players ever, the number 7 Londoner fully reflected the characteristics of the right wing. Skilled in crosses and free kicks, he is still considered one of the best shooters and assist-men Of all times. More than one hundred appearances with the shirt ofEnglandthe former captain British he made his image a real one business. In 2015 the magazine American People placed him in first place in the ranking of the most beautiful men on the planet. After his football career, which ended in 2013, Beckham became an entrepreneur and sports attorney, as well as president ofInter Miami.

Luis sounds cool he mainly spent his career with the jersey number 7. Give it Sporting Lisbon to the Barcelonaending with theInter and the Portugal. In the middle, a 5-year parenthesis with real Madridwhere he wore shirt number 10. Theex Ballon d’Or is considered one of the players Portuguese best ever as well one of the largest wings of football history. In possession of great technique and rapidity in the movements, Figo stood out in dribbling and in the precision of the crosses. Right winger in all respects, it was a real one leader and driving force, both in the clubs where he played and won everything, and in the national team where he collected 127 appearances and 32 goals. Also counted in the ranking FIFA 100 compiled by Pele, Luis during his career has also played an excellent role as attacking midfielder. I hung up my shoes, the ex Inter he embarked on the path of a sports manager.

The one who has no intention of quitting is Franck Ribery. Player born in 1983, he currently plays in Serie A with Salernobut spent most of his career in Germany, col Bayern Monaco. And that’s where he got big with the shirt number 7, in the role of left winger. Considered among the most talented footballers of his generation, Franck played for twelve seasons in Bavaria, winning nine leagues. Equipped with excellent technical qualities and skilled in dribbling, Ribery was born mainly as a wing but he can also play as an attacking midfielder, possessing an excellent vision of the game and making himself dangerous both in the creative phase and in the realization phase. Appointed for three times French footballer of the yearin 2019 he switched to Fiorentinawhere he played for two years before moving to the jersey grenade. Since 2005 Ribery he has never abandoned his number 7.

Raul and Shevchenko with the number 7 shirt

The number 7 you don’t expect: Raul and Andriy Shevchenko

An unusual number 7 it was without a doubt Raul Gonzalez Blanco. Not so much for the technical qualities, but for the role played on the pitch. Legend of the real Madridlo Spanish was a second striker able to fill all the roles of the attack. It boasts 3 Champions League and 6 national championshipsand is the player with the most appearances (741) in the history of the club. He is also the second best scorer ever with 323 goals. Leader charismatic with an excellent nose for goals and a great natural left-hander, Raul he has always distinguished himself in the field for intelligence and fairness: throughout his professional career he was never expelled. Strongly attached to the number 7 shirt, he did not deprive himself of it even when they arrived Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham. The former striker of the Merengues he always wore the same number, even after he left Blancos. Retired in 2015, today he holds the role of coach in Real Madrid Castilla.

Another player who has enchanted with the shirt number 7 while not a winger it was certainly Andriy Shevchenko. “As soon as I arrived at Milan I met Ibrahim Ba who told me: ‘If you want, I will leave you this number’. Two days later he called me a childhood friend and said: ‘Do you know that in the Hebrew language seven is Sheva?’. I couldn’t believe it, he told me he would bring me luck, so I picked that number“. Thus began the attacker’s adventure Ukrainian with the shirt rossonera. Considered one of the strongest attackers of his generation, Shevchenko played for Milan for seven seasons winning – among others – a Scudetto and a Champions League. Gifted with good running and physical strength, he was adept at insertions and long-range shots. A complete player capable of varied on the entire attack front, Andriy is still the second best scorer in the history of rossoneriwith whom won the Ballon d’Or in 2004. After retiring he embarked on a career as a coach.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United @Image Sport

7 like the wonders of the world: Cristiano Ronaldo, aka CR7

You see 7 and you think Cristiano Ronaldo, you see Cristiano Ronaldo and you think CR7. The attacker Portuguese perfectly represents the meaning of this number. Considered one of the fastest players in the world, the 37-year-old from United was born mainly as a wing, a role of which he fully possesses all the characteristics. Throughout his career Ronaldo covered both flanks, but over the years he has specialized as a center forward, thanks to his strong insertion skills. Equipped with superlative technical and physical qualities, he manages to kick both right and left equally. He also excels in aerial deadlifts and headers. We are undoubtedly talking about the strongest number 7 of all time.

Marker most prolific in history of football, CR7 he broke record after record, winning 5 Golden Balls and 4 Golden Shoes. In the clubs where he has played he has won everything, from Sporting Lisbon to the Manchester Unitedpassing through the real Madrid and the Juventus. In his palmares – among the many trophies – they are counted 5 Champions League, 2 UEFA Super Cups and 4 Club World Cups. He also holds the record for appearances and goals in UEFA competitions. Same record set with the national team Portuguesewith which Ronaldo won the 2016 European Championships and the 2018-2019 Nations League.

Cristiano wore it for 19 seasons his shirt number 7making it a real one business. Today the brand CR7 is a registered trademark of the National Institute of Industrial Property Portuguese, and invoices tens of millions of euros. The star of the Portugal it’s a real machine, on and off the pitch, ea 37 years old he has no intention of quitting. After also winning with the Juventus, Ronaldo has decided to return to Manchester, where it all started in 2003. Right there, where he was there to welcome him Sir Alex Ferguson. The former coach Scottish he was the one who proved decisive in the choice of the shirt number 7. The rest is practically history.