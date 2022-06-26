The lie of Kylie Jenner is over and Kim Kardashian already surpasses her in wealth

Kim Kardashian has once again positioned herself as the richest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, tripling the fortune of her younger sister, Kylie Jenner and stripping her of her family’s financial throne. Recently, Forbes released its ranking of ‘America’s Richest Self-Made Women’, citing Kim Kardashian as the 16th richest woman in her country with a net worth of $1.8 billion, while Kylie was she had to settle for occupying the 41st position, given that her net worth is 600 million dollars, so she can no longer be considered as the richest sister.

According to Forbes, most of the wealth of Kanye West’s ex comes from the income of his clothing brand, ‘Skims’, which managed to raise 240 million dollars in January of this year. In addition, it also doubled in value to $3.2 billion in less than a year.. Also, part of her income comes from her presence on social networks, her collaborations with brands, her participation in the reality show ‘The Kardashians’ and the sales of ‘KKW Beauty’.



kim kardashian

Also, last April 2021, Kim Kardashian was officially declared a billionaire by Forbes, thanks to the fact that her two companies managed to accumulate 780 million dollars. However, at the time, Kylie Jenner was still thought to be the richest of them all, as she was once named the ‘youngest self-made billionaire’ by Forbes, given that ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ had been valued at $1,200. millions of dollars.

However, Forbes reported that Kylie Jenner and her mother had ‘forged’ documents to inflate their fortune, inviting reporters into their accountants’ offices where they had created tax returns that weren’t entirely real.. At the time, they estimated his fortune to be “just under $900 million.” The magazine stated at the time that: “Kylie’s business is significantly smaller and less profitable than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and the media, including Forbes, to believe.”

After this article was published in Forbes, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan could not help but react, assuring through her Twitter account that this story was based on “a series of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions.” In another tweet she added: What am I waking up to? I thought this was a reputable site,” she wrote, adding that I was truly “blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter and a successful business and I’m doing just fine. I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than looking at how much money I have,” she said. According to the updated Forbes 2022 listing, Kylie Jenner “pocketed about $540 million, before taxes,” after selling the majority of her stake in ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ to ‘Coty,’ but is still estimated to own 41 % of the shares of your makeup and cosmetics company.