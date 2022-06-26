The important step forward for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in their love relationship

There is no doubt that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are having one of the best moments of their lives. It was in 2002 when the couple started dating and got engaged.postponing the wedding and later canceling it in 2004. However, both maintained their friendship to the point of resuming their romance almost 20 years later, even getting engaged again and being clear that they want to spend the rest of their days together.

For this reason, the singer and the actor have begun a search for a home to stay for a long period of time. The city chosen by them would have been nothing more and nothing less than Hollywood. An ideal enclave taking into account the professions of both. And how could it be otherwise, the speculations that revolve around the new love nest of the couple of the year are located in a spectacular mansion valued at nothing more and nothing less than 56 million euros. A home not suitable for any pocket, but which has become the best option for the performer and the artist to give free rein to love in a definitive way.

Casually, this home would have once belonged to Mariah Carey’s ex-fiancé, Australian billionaire James Packer. This is how they progressed from TMZ!showing as proof that one of Jennifer’s vehicles would have been parked for some time in the vicinity of this property along with several moving trucks that would be the indicator that her accommodation is very close to completion, even more so considering that these vehicles transportation were previously at the respective homes of Affleck and Lopez.

It is not yet known whether they have chosen to buy the home or just to rent it temporarily to find out whether or not they fit into the dreaded coexistence. Be that as it may, the truth is that the mansion has all the luxury of details so that whoever stays in it has the necessary comforts in 1300 square meters that include from a movie theater to tons of guest rooms, plus a dream pool. How could it be otherwise, the house also has everything necessary to guarantee the privacy and security of the tenants.

As has been known in recent days, many have been the movements that the couple has made with the aim of finding the ideal house where they can rebuild their lives together. Those already known as bennifer They had several homes in mind, which were around 80 million euros, but perhaps this mansion would have definitively resolved their doubts. In this way, both put the finishing touch to a relationship that is about to celebrate its first anniversary with an eye on their future commitment, and who knows, if in a future wedding or even a pregnancy.