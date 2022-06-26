The hairstyle (quick and easy) that has united Rihanna and Blake Lively

when the chance beauty becomes a trend or, what is the same, when the same hairstyle (easy and fast) they wear it simultaneously -but in two different parts of the world- Rihanna Y Blake Lively. Yes, we are talking about 90’s half updo which was a hit in the era of the Spice Girls, who later lived in oblivion for a while and who today returns with renewed energy. It has been appearing on social networks for some time but that Rihanna herself in the front row Off-White parade has worn it while Blake turns it into a trend. Rihanna wears it in an ultra-dense and smooth version and Blake with a little more volume on the crown and broken waves. But the effect in both cases is the same. Because the stylist already said it Sam McKnight on one occasion: “Pulling your hair back to make an updo can have a lifting effect instant”. And we don’t say it just because it slightly stretches the skin for a purely physical reason, but also because it slightly enhances the cheekbones and beautifies the look.

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Furthermore, as explained Rachel Saizhair stylist Salon Bluethese partial updos “allow you to play with the makeup, the accessories and create contrasts with the volumes, very little in the upper part that is collected and waves more or less marked in the rest.” And if you want to give a different air to this hairstyle, you can use a scrunchies. “It may seem like an unsophisticated accessory, but it isn’t if we know how to contrast it. If we work on the texture of the hair, making waves or with a polished finish, combing the ends outwards, the scrunchies stop looking so casual,” explains Saiz.