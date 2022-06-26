The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will include two characters from Thor: Love and Thunder!

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will include two characters from Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

On the occasion of the Disney Investor Daythe president of the Marvel Studios And Chief Creative Officer of the House of Ideas Kevin Feige provided a number of updates on the future ofUniverse Marvel Cinematicannouncing that James Gunn will write and direct a special of Christmas on Guardians of the Galaxy titled The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special arriving in December 2022 on Disney +.

During an interview granted to Marvel.com (Street Screen Rant), Chris Prattinterpreter of Peter Quill alias Star-Lordunveiled that the screaming goats that we will see in Thor: Love and Thunder will appear in the Christmas special to maintain a sense of continuity with the film Taika Waititi:

“[Waititi] wanted James [Gunn] used goats. James picks up where he left off Taika, and he stuck us with some space goats. Generally [i registi dell’MCU non continuano con gli elementi di altri registi] but I think Taika follows her rules… You will see that there are a couple of things he did that I think were kind of a joke for James. It’s a bit like that typical area of ​​improvisation where you see what you can adapt to. “

According to rumors, the plot will follow Groot (Vin Diesel) as he returns to his home planet, the Planet X, along with Star-Lord and squad members. Gunn also confirmed that the special will be introduced “one of the greatest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of all time“And which will contain fundamental information for the vision of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The cast of the special feature Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) e Sean Gunn (Rocket Raccoon, Kraglin).

We remember that Thor: Love and Thunderwritten by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) And Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and scheduled for July 6, 2022sees in the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Taika Waititi (Korg), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (Groot), Christian Bale (Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods) e Russell Crowe (Zeus). The rest of the cast includes Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill And Luke Hemsworth.

SYNOPSIS

“Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embark on a journey – a journey of self-discovery. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the Slaughterer of the Gods (Christian Bale), who longs for the extinction of the gods. To combat this new threat, Thor seeks help from King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who – much to Thor’s surprise – can lift the magic hammer, Mjolnir. , and become The Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on an adventure across the cosmos to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.“

