the favorite island of celebrities in five key places

Definitely, Ibiza It has become one of the VIP destinations both nationally and internationally. The influencer, Chiara Ferragni, her husband Fedez, Cristiano Ronaldo, María Pombo, Emma García and Ana Obregón, among others, have not hesitated to travel to this dream location. And it is not for less because the well-known beautiful island has crystal clear coves and infinite sand, movie sunsets and restaurants not to forget.

Lio Restaurant

Located on Passeig Joan Carles I, Mess It is one of the places most frequented by celebrities. Not only for its gastronomy, but for its cosmopolitan concept. “Lío Ibiza is an attractive and sensual modern interpretation of a cabaret show in which not only international singers, dancers, acrobats and artists delight the cosmopolitan clientele, but the room staff also perform vignettes, creating a new way of interaction that guarantees a captivating atmosphere in which, ultimately, everyone starts to dance”, they explain on their website.

Charo Ruiz

Another of the key places in Ibiza is the store Charo Ruiz. One of the favorite firms of Queen Letizia, as well as Ana Garcia Obregon or the influencers of the moment like Laura Matamoros or Violeta Mangriñán.

The firm in question has fashion as its hallmark boho-chic Y outfits relaxed that are also perfect for those eternal summer nights. «His main mission is to work with the multiple references of the purest Ibiza; pointing out the importance of our cultural legacy, and using them to create pieces that can live as long as the memories of this idyllic and eternal island. A thirty-year history and more than sixty collections, four own stores, the Flagship Store in Ibiza and a presence in more than two hundred multi-brand points of sale around the world; Charo Ruiz Ibiza is a consolidated brand and positioned as the reference firm in Ibicencan fashion in the global market”, they say on their corporate website.

Cala Comte

Crystal clear waters and paradisiacal enclave. Cala Comte It is one of the busiest for celebrities. In addition to enjoying the beaches, VIPs rent boats to spend pleasant days on the high seas and get to know other corners of the island.

We must not forget that well-known faces such as Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Jhonny Depp, have also opted for the Pitusa Island for their well-deserved rest days. So at any time you can come across any celebrity, since Ibiza has become the destination par excellence and a magical place that invites you to dream.