The day Bradley Cooper was humiliated and why

During an interview for the “Smartless” podcast, the actor Bradley Cooper talked about everything, but stopped to remember the time it was humiliated during the delivery of Oscar awards of 2019. It was precisely a director who approached him to ask why he had received so many Academy Award nominations. Not to believe!

Bradley Cooper He has not hesitated to be publicly honest when he had to remember one of the various slights he has had to endure throughout his career. The most incredible thing is that those from certain lived episodes have come from fellow professionals.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker