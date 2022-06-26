The boy from ET found the remedy to cure his difficult childhood away from blockbusters

Henry Thomas rose to fame in the 1980s after playing Elliot in ET the alien, the Steven Spielberg classic that established him as a Hollywood child promise. His success accompanied him in his early years in the industry, but it was also a difficult stage because he did not fully cope with the weight of fame.

As told in the HBO documentary series Showbiz Kidsher mother’s robust attitude in managing her career was beyond herwhich also contributed to the industry qualifying him as a complicated actor. “That was his attitude.” Thomas said. “I don’t think she necessarily did me a lot of favors career-wise because I think she was labeled as difficult to work with. Consequently, I was labeled as difficult to work with.”.

He also didn’t get along well that in his environment he was always singled out as Elliot, which motivated him to distance himself from the cinema and try his luck in other areas such as music. In the 90’s he formed a music band called The Blue Heelers, with which he self-published an album. Later, when the formation disbanded, he continued to compose and publish songs on his own, some even for soundtracks of films such as Niagara, Niagara or Honey Baby.

He never completely abandoned cinema, and even worked on films like Passion legends either Gangs of New York, but mostly ended up limited to minor movies like low-budget horror. It was thanks to this genre that the director mike flanaganresponsible for acclaimed Netflix series such as The Curse of Hill House or movies like doctor sleephe discovered, which began a working relationship that has lasted for many years and brought the actor back to the forefront.

So, at 50 years old, Henry Thomas has managed to overcome the obstacles of early successlaunching into other fields with which to disconnect and reaching a good name again with other projects, although it is far from the great fame that he had in his beginnings in the 80s with ET

