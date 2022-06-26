the best looks of the famous

If finding the perfect outfit is already complicated, for an event as important as a wedding it is much worse. It is one of the most special days of anyone’s life, you want to be perfect and also feel comfortable with yourself. You do not want to go disguised, the more authentic you feel, the better. This causes the search for the ideal wedding dress or ensemble to be a real chaos. What favors me more? What do I want to transmit? Which best represents my style? There are many details to take into account, but to make your journey a little easier, we have decided to make a selection of some of the the most inspiring outfits of the famous over the years to find your perfect civil bride outfit.

The possibilities are endless and that is why it is logical that not everyone pleases everyone. Some are more classic, others more daring… But virtue is found in balance, so regardless of your tastes and style, surely -at least- one inspires you to visualize what your special outfit will be like.

Maybe it’s the classic skirt suit ensemble she wore bianca jagger at her wedding with Mick the one who will enlighten you with your future outfit? Or better a set of top with pants like the spectacular outfit with pamela that wore amal clooney? What if it’s a more traditional dress like the one in Meghan Markle? Who knows, with so much variety it is difficult to choose.

It is totally obvious that bridal outfits have evolved so much over the years that they have managed to adapt to the current situation. Thus, compared to a more informal and casual style that marks today’s society, it is no wonder that many bridal outfits are more contemporary and daring. Let your imagination flow and get inspired by these proposals that have left their mark in recent years.

bianca jagger

Although it has been a few years since their engagement, this two-piece set of a jacket and midi skirt that Bianca Jagger wore at her wedding with Mick Jagger in 1971 could now be worn by any bride without any problem. The detail of the headdress seems to us the most.

Audrey Hepburn

The ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ actress has always been a source of inspiration when it comes to fashion and style. It is probably a set that not everyone likes, but the truth is that it is a classic that made its mark with its pink color and headscarf.

mia farrow

His styling with a clear 60s inspiration says it all. Mia’s midi skirt suit ensemble that Mia wore during her engagement to Frank Sinatra strikes us as a mythical look that is most inspiring.

Cyndi Crawford

Among the civil wedding dresses that will remain in the memory is also that of the iconic Cyndi Crawford, who wore a crochet minidress with straps and a ‘V’ neckline that broke with all the schemes. A great idea for engagements on the beach.

amal clooney

Possibly one of the most elegant and current. The lawyer became one of the most impeccable brides at her wedding with George Clooney by opting for a sophisticated set of a short-sleeved top and flowy dress pants with an elephant’s foot. How did she raise it? Through the matching pamela.

Meghan Markle

Not only did the dress Meghan wore to the religious ceremony make an impression, the second bridal ensemble she chose also seems like a brilliant idea not only for brides going through church, but also for those who decide to go civil.

Charlotte Casiraghi

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The commitment of Carlota Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam was one of the most anticipated weddings by society, above all, to know with what proposal the ‘royal’ would illuminate us, and of course it exceeded all expectations. The daughter of Carolina de Monaco paid a clear tribute to Grace Kelly with a long-sleeved minidress by Chanel featuring lace and bow details.

Lilly Kerssenberg



If you prefer bridal outfits with pants, then the Lilly Kerssenberg model will win you over. The “celebrity” shocked everyone present when she appeared in a suit jacket with a dress vest as a top and platform sandals. Elegant, simple and functional.

Kate Moss

On July 1, 2011, Kate Moss married Jamie Hince at her Cotswold estate in a dream dress that caused a stir. So much so that her model became an icon of bridal fashion. Romantic, bohemian and vintage.

Solange Knowles

It would be a crime if we did not add to this list the bridal set worn by Solange, Beyoncé’s sister. In her case, she chose the elegance of the jumpsuits with a spectacular design with an original neckline and cape that looked like something out of a movie.

Olivia Palermo

Oliviapalermo.com

Fashion expert Olivia Palermo married model Johannes Huebl in a three-piece ensemble made up of a cashmere sweater, tailored shorts and a satin and semi-sheer silk skirt, all by Carolina Herrera. Nothing more to contribute.

Nancy Shevell

If you prefer a more classic and simple proposal, then this Shevell proposal is for you. A traditional and flattering mini dress with long sleeves and a bustier bodice.

Miriam Giovanelli

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Another option for civil brides with pants is the one provided by Miriam Giovanelli. A suit jacket fitted through a belt and elevated as a result of striking and original high-heeled sandals and the headdress.

Beatrice Borromeo

@valentinoInstagram

If you prefer to opt for a more original piece, the wonderful dress made of silk chiffon and pale pink lace that Beatrice Borromeo wore in her civil wedding with Pierre Casiraghi is a fabulous source of inspiration.

Keira Knightley

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

For her engagement to James Righton in 2013, the actress opted for sustainability by choosing to wear the same dress she wore years ago at the BAFTA Awards, and it’s no wonder. It is perfect for the occasion and has a very romantic and simple touch.

Tony Garrn

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

For dream dresses, Toni Garrn’s at her wedding to Alex Pettyfer. Lingerie, satin, in a gold color and inspired by the 90s. Could it be more spectacular? Yes, combining it just as the ‘celebrity’ did with a hat.

Martha Ortega

PETER LINDBERGH

The two-piece Valentino design worn by the president of Inditex is also worthy of analysis. Although it cannot be seen in the photo, it was a light pink color and her model is the most impeccable for us.

Emily Ratajkowski

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

For original looks, look at Emily Ratajkowski during her surprise engagement to actor Sebastian Bear-McClard. The model broke with all stereotypes and chose to wear an impeccable mustard-colored suit jacket, which by the way is from Zara, with a contrasting black headdress.