the appeal was rejected

New trouble for Shakira: the Barcelona court has rejected the last appeal presented by the artist against the decision of a judge that he felt it was fair to try the pop star for tax fraud. The main Spanish media disclosed the news, explaining that the decision would bring the musician one step away from the trial. The decision taken by the court on Thursday 26 May, reports that being the singer residing in Spain between 2012 and 2014 (years in which she allegedly committed the offense), she would have had to pay the amount of 14.5 million euros. However, this sum was subsequently paid to the tax authorities.