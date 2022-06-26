the appeal was rejected
New trouble for Shakira: the Barcelona court has rejected the last appeal presented by the artist against the decision of a judge that he felt it was fair to try the pop star for tax fraud. The main Spanish media disclosed the news, explaining that the decision would bring the musician one step away from the trial. The decision taken by the court on Thursday 26 May, reports that being the singer residing in Spain between 2012 and 2014 (years in which she allegedly committed the offense), she would have had to pay the amount of 14.5 million euros. However, this sum was subsequently paid to the tax authorities.
Shakira’s press release
After the news broke, a press release was issued by the star’s entourage, stating that the behavior of the singer with regard to tax matters is “always been blameless“. The singer will therefore continue to proclaim her innocence. The defense has always aimed by saying that in those years the artist was not resident in Spain. According to what El Pais reported, an agreement could be reached between Shakira and The singer has been living in Barcelona for about ten years, where she lives with the Barça footballer Gerard Piqué.