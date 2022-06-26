The 3 most viewed movies on Netflix in the last week (June 20 to 26, 2022).

Netflix presents, together with FlixPatrol, the main ranking of the most played movies of the week. There is a title that took most of the looks, by far. Look what it is!

the streaming service Netflix begins to leave in the past the bad news of a drop in subscribers that led to economic losses at the corporate level, but while they wait for a new report, they continue to enlarge their content catalog in the same way. Although the series stole most of the public’s gaze, the movies also had their appeal with one production in particular.

In the previous update, the film Claw starring Adam Sandler had been positioned at the top of the consideration of users, so its impact will also be seen in this list. On the other hand, there are two other titles that may not be aimed at the same viewers, but each of them fulfills certain aspects that attract attention. Review the Top 3 films from June 20 to 26!

+The 3 most viewed movies on Netflix in the last week

3- Love and ice cream

This romantic comedy written and directed by Brandon Camp, based on the novel by Jenna Evans Welch, arrived just a few days ago, on June 22, and quickly became one of the phenomena of the week. Robin Tunney and Owen McDonnell star in this story about a college student in Rome, fulfilling a promise from her sick mother with a diary that will serve as a guide to falling in love with the city, the people and the ice cream.

2- Claw

Adam Sandler returned to playing dramatic roles with a positive result, in addition to telling a story that follows the behind the scenes of one of the most important sports leagues in the world. Here we will see him as a talent scout who is abroad and discovers a player with a complicated past, but even without the approval of the franchise, he decides to take him to the United States to have one last chance in the NBA.

1- The head of the spider

Director Joseph Kosinski is currently all the rage over Top Gun: Maverick in theaters and this week his new movie became the most watched on Netflix. The premise, starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, focuses on the near future, where inmates are offered the opportunity to undergo medical experiments to shorten their sentence, but one of them is injected with a drug that generates feelings of love and He begins to question his emotions.