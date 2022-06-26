The 10 best miniseries in history and where you can see them

In the television landscape, more and more viewers are opting for short-lived series when looking for something to entertain themselves.

This is something that has been especially noticeable in recent years, where companies launch shorter and shorter seasons when it comes to attracting the public.

But, even with fewer episodes, the seasons accumulate and can put off viewers who are looking for something faster to watch, so the best option is always self-contained miniseries.

There are many platforms where you can find interesting miniseries to watch, but if what you are looking for is quality, without a doubt, the best platform for it is HBO Max, with a good repertoire of titles for all tastes.

You only have to take a look at the list of best rated miniseries to verify that WarnerMedia’s streaming service hosts most of them, where we also find other essential titles to watch on other platforms.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we review the Top 10 miniseries the story and where you can watch them.

10 – WATCHMEN

Year : 2019

: 2019 Duration : 9 episodes

: 9 episodes Director : Damon Lindeloff

: Damon Lindeloff Gender : sci-fi thriller

: sci-fi thriller Platform: HBO Max

Despite its cancellation, Watchmen It is one of the best miniseries that exist right now, so it is not surprising that it is in the Top 10 miniseries.

Created by Damon Lindelof, Watchmen features a cast including Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Dylan Schombing, among others.

The miniseries chronicles the events that occurred after the end of Alan Moore’s graphic novel, taking a time jump to an alternative year 2019 quite different from our current society in which superheroes have become outlaws due to the use of violence. Here is our review of Watchmen.

9 – AMERICAN CRIME STORY: THE PEOPLE AGAINST OJ SIMPSON

Year : 2016

: 2016 Duration : 10 episodes

: 10 episodes directors : Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Ryan Murphy, Anthony Hemingway and John Singleton

: Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Ryan Murphy, Anthony Hemingway and John Singleton Gender : Court Drama

: Court Drama Platform: Disney+

Between the best miniseries in television history we find American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpsonthe first season of the anthology series written by Ryan Murphy.

The miniseries features a spectacular cast made up of Cuba Gooding Jr., John Travolta, Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance, David Schwimmer, Bruce Greenwood and Connie Britton, among others.

Based on the book by Jeffrey Toobin “The Run of His Life: The People VOJ Simpson“, the Serie recounts the controversial real case starring the athlete OJ Simpson, accused of double homicide to his ex-wife Nicole Brown and his friend Ronald Goldman.

It tells the entire legal process from the perspective of Simpson’s lawyers and shows the maneuvers and strategies used by both parties to achieve their goals where, Despite the evidence that Simpson was guilty, he was found not guilty by the popular jury..

8 – FROM THE EARTH TO THE MOON

Year : 1998

: 1998 Duration : 12 episodes

: 12 episodes directors : David Frankel, Michael Grossman, Jon Turteltaub, David Carson, Sally Field, Jonathan Mostow and Tom Hanks

: David Frankel, Michael Grossman, Jon Turteltaub, David Carson, Sally Field, Jonathan Mostow and Tom Hanks Gender : Space adventure

: Space adventure Platform: HBOMax

Starring Nick Searcy, Lane Smith, David Andrews, Daniel Hugh Kelly, Stephen Root and Kevin Pollak, From the Earth to the Moon is one of the best miniseries available in the HBO Max catalog, which won a total of three Emmy Awards. .

The Serie tells the story of the Apollo space programfrom the presidential challenge that prompted him in 1961, through the tragedy of Apollo 1 in 1967 and ending with the lunar trips made between 1969 and 1972.

7 – THE INFILTRATOR

Year : 2016

: 2016 Duration : 6 episodes

: 6 episodes Director : Susanne Bier

: Susanne Bier Gender : Spy Thriller

: Spy Thriller platforms: Amazon Prime Video, Starz and Rakuten TV

Another of the best miniseries it is Infiltrationwinner of an Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing by filmmaker Susanne Bier.

The cast of The Departed is led by the great Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, accompanied by a cast of the stature of Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki, David Harewood and Antonio de la Torre, among others.

This engaging spy thriller adapts the popular novel by John Le Carré and tells the story of Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier who works as a night auditor at a luxury hotel in Cairo.

Pine is recruited to infiltrate Richard Onslow Roper’s entourage and uncover his arms trafficking network to stop him once and for all and avenge the death of his confidant.

6 – LONESOME DOVE: THE BIG ADVENTURE

Year : 1989

: 1989 Duration : 4 episodes

: 4 episodes Director : Simon Winner

: Simon Winner Gender : Western

: Western Platform: Currently not available on any platform

Directed by Simon Wincer Lonesome Dove: The Great Adventure is a western-type miniseries that won a total of seven Emmy Awards.

It has a star cast made up of, among others, Robert Duvall, Tommy Lee Jones, Danny Glover, Diane Lane, Anjelica Huston, Robert Urich and Frederic Forrest.

Its plot places us in the year 1870 and follows the story of Augustus McCrae and Woodrow Call, two veteran Texas cowboys who decide to take a long journey with their cattle from the town of Lonesome Dove to distant Montana..

However, the two cowboys will run into many difficulties while making their great adventure across the United States.

5 – CHERNOBYL

Year : 2019

: 2019 Duration : 5 episodes

: 5 episodes Director : Craig Mazin

: Craig Mazin Gender : Drama

: Drama Platform: HBOMax

could not miss among the best miniseries in television history Chernobyla production created by Craig Mazin that garnered a total of 10 Emmy Awards, including Best Miniseries and Best Screenplay.

The miniseries features a star cast made up of Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson, Paul Ritter, Jessie Buckley, Robert Emms, Adam Nagaitis, Sam Troughton and Adrian Rawlins, among many others.

your plot It is based on the tragic true story that happened in April 1986 when the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded.claiming millions of lives.

Throughout its five chapters we are shows both the point of view of the Chernobyl government and of all those people who, at the cost of their lives, managed to contain the radioactive leak and prevent the rest of Europe from suffering even greater losses than they ended up being. This is our review of Chernobyl.

4 – ANGELS IN AMERICA

Year : 2003

: 2003 Duration : 6 episodes

: 6 episodes Director : Mike Nichols

: Mike Nichols Gender : Drama

: Drama Platform: HBOMax

other of the most outstanding miniseries it is angels in americaan 11-time Emmy award-winning production starring an all-star cast made up of Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, Emma Thompson, Patrick Wilson, Mary-Louise Parker, Jeffrey Wright and James Cromwell, among others.

Based on the works of Tony Kushner, the miniseries focuses on six specific characters whose stories interconnect with each other, where shows a journey through a landscape of despair and hope that defines late 20th century America.

3 – ROOTS

Year : 2016

: 2016 Duration : 4 episodes

: 4 episodes directors : Bruce Beresford, Thomas Carter, Phillip Noyce and Mario Van Peebles

: Bruce Beresford, Thomas Carter, Phillip Noyce and Mario Van Peebles Gender : Drama

: Drama Platform: Currently not available on any platform

Nominated for Best TV Miniseries at the Emmy Awards, roots is an adaptation of the popular miniseries Estate released in 1977 (also considered one of the best productions).

Follow the story of Kunta Kinte, a young man who is captured by a rival African tribe and sold to European slave traders.

After a near-riot during the transatlantic crossing, hard labor on a Virginia tobacco farm, and a failed escape attempt, Kinte slowly resigns himself to physical restraint while rejecting spiritual restraint.

His descendants kept alive his heroic sense of rebellionwhispering his name generation after generation until it reached the ears of Alex Haley, a boy from Tennessee, who made Kunta Kinte’s epic known through his novel “Roots.”

2 – THE PACIFIC

Year : 2010

: 2010 Duration : 10 episodes

: 10 episodes directors : Timothy Van Patten, Jeremy Podeswa, Carl Franklin, David Nutter, Tony To and Graham Yost

: Timothy Van Patten, Jeremy Podeswa, Carl Franklin, David Nutter, Tony To and Graham Yost Gender : Warlike

: Warlike Platform: HBOMax

Produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, ThePacific is one of the best HBO series, winner of 8 Emmy awards, with a magnificent cast made up of, among others, James Badge Dale, Joseph Mazzello, Jon Seda, William Sadler, Rami Malek, Ashton Holmes, Brendan Fletcher, Nathan Corddry, Isabel Lucas and Jon Bernthal.

Based on true events, the series follows American soldiers Robert Leckie, Eugene Sledge and John Basilone. from his first battle with the Japanese on Guadalcanal and the bloody battles on Iwo Jima to his triumphant yet bittersweet return home.

1 – JOHN ADAMS

Year : 2008

: 2008 Duration : 7 episodes

: 7 episodes Director : Tom Hopper

: Tom Hopper Gender : Historical

: Historical Platform: HBOMax

Crowning this list of best miniseries ever we find John Adamsa production directed by Tom Hopper starring Paul Giamatti, Laura Linney, Sarah Polley and David Morse, among others.

This biopic series recounts the life of John Adams, one of the founding fathers of the United States who became the second president of the country between 1797 and 1801 after gaining prestige as a defense attorney for the British soldiers who, in 1770, staged the “Boston massacre”.

Winner of three Emmy awards, the miniseries John Adams is available in the HBO Max Spain catalog.

Here we end our review of this Top 10 miniseries the story and where you can watch them. If you want other recommendations to see, here we leave you the 10 best recent family movies according to IMDb.