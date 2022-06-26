Sylvester Stallone’s daughters have fun in luxury cars

Sylvester Stallone beyond acting, is also the father of three beautiful daughters who reflect on social networks his fascination with luxury cars from photographs that surprised his fans. We show you the funniest images that are on everyone’s lips…

Sylvester Stallone He is an icon of cinema in Hollywood and the world, remembered for his extraordinary performance as Rocky Balboa, Rambo among other characters that made their mark on the film industry, moving the public that to date continues to be enthusiastic about his films.

From the family point of view, he is married and He has three daughters with the businesswoman Jennifer Flavinhighlighting in social networks the pride she feels at the talent, beauty and charisma of her heiresses in each of her personal projects which cause a sensation on the networks.

It should be noted that the actor, after each production earns millions of dollars, in addition to becoming one of the most sought after in the industry allowing you to purchase impressive top-of-the-line automotive modelsa detail that represents his second passion in life, after acting.

Between Bugatti, Mercedes Benz, Rolls-Royce and more, each acquisition is simply a luxury for its multimillion-dollar repertoire with a variety of options for seven days a week, in the preferred personal transport that spans sporty, off-road and elegant.

Nevertheless, her daughters have posed in different models where they have the most funeither inside or outside powerful and impact vehicles as in the case of Sophia Stallonewho garners thousands of accolades behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz S-Classwhich offers a 449 hp twin-turbocharged 4.7-liter V8 engine, a top speed of 250 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, characteristics that surely allow you to travel in comfort.

However, the model Sistine Rose Stallone reveals his charm for luxury vehicles, taking advantage of any occasion to take photos in one of his preference, such as the toyota highlander, an SUV that offers a 3.5-liter V6 engine, produces 295 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque, considerable size and internal space, elegant white design and five-door body, which provides extraordinary comfort and excellent image as for a photo where the daughter of the great “Rambo”, fell in love with everyone.

With respect to Scarlet Stallonehe likes trucks and looks like driving one Range Rover extraordinary, offering 748 liters of boot space, solid capacity of 568 liters, maximum speed of 217km/h, powerful acceleration from 0-100km/h in 7.5 seconds, dual-zone climate control, rear camera. 8 speakers, full atmosphere of comfort, updated design and suitable conditioning.

+ Watch Sylvester Stallone’s daughters pose in different luxurious cars:

Sistine Rose Stallone in the Toyota Highlander

Scarlet Stallone in the Range Rover