Sunday 26 June – Spettakolo.it
Today is the birthday of Stef Burnssince 1995 guitarist of Vasco Rossi. Born in Oakland, California on June 26, 1959, the musician is celebrating today 63 years old. Stephan Birnbaumthis is his real name, he started playing the guitar at the age of 6 and in 1979 he joined the Omega, his first band. In the following years he toured with Shelia E, Berlin And Michael Boltononly to receive in 1991 the call of Alice Cooper. In 1995 she then debuted on the stage of Vasco Rossi on the occasion of the two concerts in Milan of Rock under the siege. From that stage he never went down, jumping only for other professional commitments part of the 1997 tour. Per Vascowith Peppino D’Agostinohe also wrote Stand by Mesong engraved in Live or nothing (2011) and extracted as the third single from the album. Curiously, the song has never been proposed live. In 2000 she started playing with Huey Lewis & The News and in his career he has also recorded five albums in his name. Italy, it is easy to guess, is his second homeland, and not only from a professional point of view. In 2011 he married the presenter and showgirl Maddalena Corvagliamarriage celebrated by Vasco: the two had a daughter, before separating in 2017.
The other facts of the day:
1870: the work The Valkyrie from Richard Wagner is performed for the first time at the National Theater in Munich
1906: the singer is born Alberto Rabagliati
1933: the conductor is born Claudio Abbado
1934: the composer is born Dave Grusin
1935: the singer and actress is born Maria Monti
1942: the singer is born Gilberto Gil
1950: the actor, conductor and musician is born Umberto Smaila
1952: the singer is born Gaetano Curreri
1955: born Mick Jonesformer guitarist of Clash
1956: the singer is born Chris Isaak
1961: born Terri Nunnsinger of Berlin
1964: the guitarist is born Andrea Braido
1964: i Beatles they release the album in the United States A hard day’s night
1965: i Beatles hold a concert at the sports hall of Genoa
1965: the singer dies Odoardo Spadaro
1981: the singer is born Filippo Graziani
1989: Anna Oxa public All the thrills in the world
1993: the singer is born Ariana Grande
1998: Max Gazzè public The fable of Adam and Eve
2011: Vasco Rossi resigns as a rock star