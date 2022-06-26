Sunday 26 June – Spettakolo.it

Today is the birthday of Stef Burnssince 1995 guitarist of Vasco Rossi. Born in Oakland, California on June 26, 1959, the musician is celebrating today 63 years old. Stephan Birnbaumthis is his real name, he started playing the guitar at the age of 6 and in 1979 he joined the Omega, his first band. In the following years he toured with Shelia E, Berlin And Michael Boltononly to receive in 1991 the call of Alice Cooper. In 1995 she then debuted on the stage of Vasco Rossi on the occasion of the two concerts in Milan of Rock under the siege. From that stage he never went down, jumping only for other professional commitments part of the 1997 tour. Per Vascowith Peppino D’Agostinohe also wrote Stand by Mesong engraved in Live or nothing (2011) and extracted as the third single from the album. Curiously, the song has never been proposed live. In 2000 she started playing with Huey Lewis & The News and in his career he has also recorded five albums in his name. Italy, it is easy to guess, is his second homeland, and not only from a professional point of view. In 2011 he married the presenter and showgirl Maddalena Corvagliamarriage celebrated by Vasco: the two had a daughter, before separating in 2017.

The other facts of the day:

1870: the work The Valkyrie from Richard Wagner is performed for the first time at the National Theater in Munich

1906: the singer is born Alberto Rabagliati

1933: the conductor is born Claudio Abbado

1934: the composer is born Dave Grusin

1935: the singer and actress is born Maria Monti

1942: the singer is born Gilberto Gil

1950: the actor, conductor and musician is born Umberto Smaila

1952: the singer is born Gaetano Curreri

1955: born Mick Jonesformer guitarist of Clash

1956: the singer is born Chris Isaak

1961: born Terri Nunnsinger of Berlin

1964: the guitarist is born Andrea Braido

1964: i Beatles they release the album in the United States A hard day’s night

1965: i Beatles hold a concert at the sports hall of Genoa

1965: the singer dies Odoardo Spadaro

1981: the singer is born Filippo Graziani

1989: Anna Oxa public All the thrills in the world

1993: the singer is born Ariana Grande

1998: Max Gazzè public The fable of Adam and Eve

2011: Vasco Rossi resigns as a rock star

