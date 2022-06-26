Subgenres of terror: which ones exist and what they are about

The classification of cinema into genres is a convention that we all accept socially, but when you think about it carefully you discover its limitations. Comedy is every movie that makes you laugh? All animated movies in the same bag? How many punches or chases does it take for a movie to be action and not drama?

The same thing happens with horror: if a comedy is a movie that makes you laugh, a horror movie is a movie that scares you. We can take that as a very, very limited starting point, but terror is much more than that.

Of the five or six “main” genres such as drama or comedy, perhaps horror is the most specific in seeking to generate sensations in the viewer that go beyond simple entertainment: anguish, fear, tension, discomfort, disgust, or even amusement with “nervous” laughter.

This makes studying the horror subgenres and what they are and have been throughout the history of cinema is so fascinatingand something unfathomable in a single report, with the added difficulty that they are very elusive: rarely is there a movie of a pure subgenre, but rather permeate each otherusually intentionally to surprise the viewer and offer something new and fresh.

That is why we have summarized the horror subgenres that we consider most important, because of their popularity today or because of their historical importance. Turn off the lights and get comfortable.

Slasher or killer movies

One of the most popular horror subgenres is the so-called “slasher”, that is, serial killer movies, but seen mainly from the point of view of their victims, or potential victims. It is usually considered that Psychosis Alfred Hitchcock’s and the Italian “giallo” thrillers are the origin of the genre in the 1960s.

Although serial killers are a very recurrent theme for police thrillers, the prototypical slasher is usually considered the film with the group of friends (usually very young and with unleashed hormones) who is being stalked by a gruesome murderer, and they fall one by one.

In the 70’s and 80’s the genre had its heyday with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Halloween, Friday the 13th and already entering the 90’s, screamperhaps the most representative, and more recently X (Ti West, 2022).

Many of these films started sagas that have been restarted today, such as 2022’s Scream, which plays with the metanarrative (and comedy) to somehow subvert the clichés of the genre and surprise the viewer again.

monster movies

Monsters have fascinated moviegoers since its inception. Production company Universal was known for its “classic monster” movies in the 1920s and 1930s.often drawing on literature: Frankenstein, Dracula, The Mummy, The Phantom of the Opera, or Creature from the Black Lagoon.

Also King Kong (1933) and Godzilla (1954) they are considered horror films, particularly the first Japanese kaiju film, in black and white and hair-raising music. But over time, the monsters stopped being scary and stayed in the B series or Ray Harryhausen’s stop motion adventure movies.

Although monsters are back in fashion, few movies are pure horror. The Steven Spielberg and Ridley Scott’s 1970s masterpieces, Jaws and Alienrenewed public interest in humans being stalked by creatures (particularly Jaws impersonators, either with Piranhas, Anacondas…)

Other good examples, although they grope with adventure movies, are Tremors (1988), Jurassic Park (1933), The Host (2008), The Fog (2007), Monstrous (2008) or A Quiet Place (2018).

But the word monster is very broad. For example, are animals monsters? “To a canary, a cat is a monster,” as Henry Wu said in Jurassic World. Is Shark a monster? If so,Hitchcock’s Birds can it be considered a monster movie? would be too Snakes in the plane (and that would also hybridize with comedy).

And while they’re technically monster movies, because of their importance and significance, zombie and vampire movies deserve their own subgenre.

vampire movies

Since Nosferatu (1922), Bela Lugosi’s Dracula (1931), Christopher Lee’s Dracula (1958) and Gary Oldman and Coppola’s Bram Stokers’s Dracula (1992)vampires have visited celluloid countless times.

However, vampires are fascinating creatures, and beyond the adaptations of the 1897 novel by Bram Stoker, vampires tend to be more interesting when looking at them from another perspective, leaving terror in the background.

Interview with the Vampire, the adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1994 novel, with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt explores the psychology of their vampires in a romantic drama. For an entire generation, the Twilight Saga renewed interest in vampires.

vampire hunter figure Van Helsingalso from Stoker’s novel, is more popular recently than Dracula himself, both for adaptations like the 2004 one and for reimaginings like Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Recently, Taika Waititi’s film and series What We Do in the Shadows takes vampires into the realm of comedy.

zombie cinema

Although the first zombie movie is considered to be White Zombie (1932) and comes from the time of Universal’s monsters, with Bela Lugosi, it was George A. Romero in The Night of the Living Dead (1968) when the image that we have today of zombies was established, and that continues to fascinate today.

Modern reinterpretations like The Walking Dead continue to show that zombies can be scary, there are few movies or series that deal with zombies without giving them a twist, towards comedy (Zombieland) or action (The Army of the Dead).

Special mention, yes, the Rec saga deserves, created by Jaume Balaguero and Paco Plazawhich using the technique of found footage (a subgenre in itself) surprised the Spanish public and the whole world with a memorable and truly terrifying zombie movie.

paranormal cinema

The third “pillar” of a prototypical horror film (someone tormenting the protagonists) is the paranormal. If it’s not a killer or a monster/animal/zombie/vampire… then it’s something incorporeal, mysterious, paranormal. Ghosts, demons, possessions, spiritualism and much more, even the extraterrestrial as in Signs.

Poltergeist (1982), by Tobe Hooper, and reportedly directed in the shadows by Steven Spielbergs; and The Exorcist (1973) by William Friedkin are clear examples of paranormal horror films: when you don’t know the origin of evil, the impact can be much greater.

Recently, there has been a resurgence of this type of film thanks to the huge success of The Blair Witch Project (with the aforementioned use of sel found footage) and the Paranormal Activity or Warren File sagas.

Cinema gore or splatter

One of the subgenres of horror cinema, which is also ascribed to cinema exploitationis the call splatter or film gore. The objective of these films, rather than produce terror or tension in the viewer, is to surprise them, make them uncomfortable and, in a certain way, feed their curiosity with the most graphic and grotesque depictions of violence, pain and torture possible.

The term splatter was created by the aforementioned George A. Romero in his zombie movies, monsters very given to gore when devouring their prey. Since the 1960s, with films like Blood Feast, this genre has been cultivated, often in “underground” circuits due to its controversial nature.

Some of the most recognized films of this subgenre are Cannibal Holocaust (1980) or the Saw saga, the Human Centipede or Eli Roth’s Hostel saga, called by some critics as “torture porn“.

Other directors, however, have wanted to take it to the field of comedy, with “lighter” films that in turn increase the exaggeration of gore. Good examples are the creative films of Peter Jackson (Brainded) and Sam Raimi (Evil Dead).

psychological horror

What is psychological terror? Generally, we understand as psychological horror films that do not depend on a monster, zombie, murderer or paranormal entity, but rather develop psychological emotions and reactions such as anxiety, paranoia and obsessions mental illness, hallucinations, phobias…

They are films that, in general, are more familiar to the viewer, and sometimes manage to disturb much more without the need for graphic violence or scares, using the staging, the atmosphere and the interpretations. One of the most ingenious examples is Buried by Rodrigo Cortés, by Ryan Reynolds.

It is usually considered Hitchcock psychosis (although it falls within the cinema of assassins) as one of the clearest examples, along with The seed of the devil by Roman Polanski (1968), The Shining by Stanley Kubrick (1980), The Ring by Hideo Nakata (1998) or even The Silence of the Lambs (Jonathan Demme, 1991).

Rarely, however, do we find a film that prides itself on achieving “psychological horror” status without drawing from one of the previous genres, albeit borrowing elements: It Follows (2015) and Last Night in Soho (2021). They start from the paranormal.

And aren’t Jordan Peele’s Get Out (2017) and Us (2019) essentially killer movies?

Does elevated terror exist?

Recently the expression has been extended “elevated horror” or “elevated terror”“, a very controversial term that some use to indicate horror films that are out of the norm and that would even be placed above psychological horror.

Recent examples are those of Ari Aster (Hereditary in 2018, Midsommar in 2019), who intentionally he avoided calling his movies “horror”or Robert Eggers (The Witch in 2015, The Lighthouse in 2020).

For many fans, this term is elitist and disrespectful to all horror movies that has come before and that will come after, that is not afraid to recognize itself as a horror film and adhere firmly to one or more of the classic subgenreswithout this being an impediment to dealing with social issues, being particularly ingenious in their staging or playing with comedy, drama and tension, or all at once.