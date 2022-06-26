Stefano De Martino, a new prime time program on Rai 2

The former Amici dancer is ready to take the helm of a new musical game show: it’s the Italian version of Tha’t My Jam, hosted in the USA by Jymmy Fallon

Source: Rai Press Office

Stefano Coletta, director of the Prime Time Entertainment Department of Rai, had promised: Stefano De Martino will become the new flagship face of Rai 2. And now the confirmation has arrived: in the next television season the dancer is at the helm of four programs on the network. According to what was anticipated by TvBlogin fact, he would have been chosen to lead a new show in the early evening.

Stefano De Martino leads That’s My Jam

According to the indiscretion, Stefano Coletta would have entrusted Stefano De Martino with the management of That’s My Jam. This is the Italian version of a well-known musical game show in the United States, where it aired in 2021 under the guidance of Jimmy Fallon, one of the country’s most beloved hosts and showmen. The former dancer of Friends, therefore, he will have the responsibility of bringing to Italy a format that has met with great success overseas (it is not clear whether the title will remain the American one or will be modified). In its original version, and probably also in the Italian one, the protagonists of the program are two teams of celebrities who challenge each other with musical-themed games. Among the stars who participated in the USA there are names of the caliber of Rita Ora, Ariana Grande, T-Pain, Kate Hudson and many others. The VIPs of our country who will take part in the new Rai 2 game show have not yet been revealed.

All projects by Stefano De Martino

What is certain, however, is that Stefano Coletta confirmed his esteem for Stefano De Martino, so much so that he entrusted him with the helm of four different programs. The first, in chronological order, is Tim Summer Hitswhich the dancer is recording right now alongside Andrea Delogu; it is a traveling musical show, which gathers the great names of music in the main Italian squares, in a series of six concerts around Italy. Between the autumn of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, De Martino returns to TV with his top programs, Everything is possible tonight And Stella Barboth reconfirmed for the new season to then debut with That’s My Jam.

It might also interest you