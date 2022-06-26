songs and private life of the son of art • TAG24

Who is Matteo Bocelli, where he was born, songs and private life of the singer son of the tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Matteo Bocelli was born in Forte dei Marmi (Lucca) on 8 October 1997, under the zodiac sign of Libra. He is 24 years old and he is 190cm tall.

As can be seen from the illustrious surname, he is the second son of Andrea Bocelli, born from the first marriage of the tenor with Enrica Cenzatti (the two divorced in 2002) with whom he currently lives. His elder brother is called Amos (23 years old), while in 2012 his sister Virginia Bocelli was born from his father’s second marriage to Veronica Berti.

Even Matteo, like his father, has a strong passion for music and for the I singso much so that he wanted to pursue his own career.

Matteo Bocelli began his studies at the Luigi Boccherini Conservatory in Lucca, supported by his great talent and natural gifts.

Its debut took place in the USA at Celebrity Fight Night in 2016 and at David Foster and Friends in 2017, in Washington. At the age of 21, he signed a contract with the well-known company Capital Recordsthe record company of Norah Jones and Katy Perry. Matteo Bocelli after making the singles “Fall On Me”, “Alone” And “Close”recently sang, for the first time, a song in Italian, the title song “Tell me” is written by Mahmood four hands with Sylvia Tofany.

Matteo also duet with his father at the Sanremo Festival in 2019, on this occasion he showed his talent, singing the song entitled “Fall on me”.

At the end of the performance, his father Andrea gave his son his leather jacket with which he triumphed in Sanremo 25 years earlier.

Matteo Bocelli who is the girlfriend

From a sentimental point of view, he seems to be very reserved and has repeatedly stated that he is single. Some time ago he was paparazzed by the weekly People in Forte dei Marmi with Carolina Stramare, former Miss Italy and competitor of the Isola dei Famosi 2021. However, the two have declared themselves only friends. Matteo was also seen in the company of beauties like Bella Hadid And Katy Perry.