Sharks in Spain, which coasts warn of the presence of this animal?

Spain It is not a place that stands out for shark sightings or attacks, and besides, whenever we think of them we imagine them far from our coasts. They seem to be things from cold waters, from the United States, like Steven Spielberg’s mythical film ‘Jaws’, but nothing is further from reality.

The truth is that in our country this type of shark abounds, especially the blue shark, but there are more than 50 different species of shark cataloged in our waters. Feared by all, although they rarely attack bathers, there are only three confirmed cases of real shark attacks on people in Spain.

What sharks can we find in Spain?

As we have said before, the most common is the dyer, with an average of 2.5 meters long and 80 kilos in weight. He’s not the only one the gray cabbage It is another type that we can see, this one is somewhat larger with five meters long, even reaching over 1000 kilos. It is a tropical shark, but the Mediterranean waters are also a good habitat for it.

Dogfish and dogfish are the other two types that we can find more frequently. Of course, they are much smaller, some do not even reach a meter and are around three kilos in weight.

But without a doubt, the great concern of every swimmer is the white shark. The great predator of seas and oceans. Although this does not present any danger to bathers, since we are prey too large for them. They usually measure around four or six meters, but it is the movies that have promoted their fame as murderers and not reality.

Other Mediterranean sharks

There are innumerable species seen, but there are two others that are relatively easy to see: basking shark, the giant of the Mediterranean, with up to 10 meters in length. as well as the thresher sharkon average between three and five meters.