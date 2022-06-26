Science Has Decided It: This Actor Is The Most Handsome Man In The World – Movie News

The interpreter has achieved a score of 92.1% in the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which studies physical perfection according to the concept of beauty of Ancient Greece.

Science has decided who is the most handsome man in the world. Through a study called Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi (something like “the golden ratio of beauty Phi”), the facial surgeon Julian Silva -using a computerized mapping technique- has come to the conclusion that the most handsome man in the world is…Robert Pattinson!

The actor has achieved a score of 92.15% in this study on physical perfection according to the concept of beauty of Ancient Greece. the actor of batman Y Twilight is placed on top of a list in which the names of other performers appear. henry cavill has got a 91.64%Bradley Cooper a 91.08%Brad Pitt a 90.51%George Clooney a 89.91%Idris Elba a 88.01% and Ryan Gosling a 87.48%.

This study analyzes the position of the eyes, the forehead, the nose, the chin, the upper lip and the shape of the face. All of this is measured and compared to discover, in numbers, how attractive a person is.

“Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when every element of his face was measured by physical perfection”affirms De Silva in Daily Mail. “She was in the top 5 in almost every category because she has a classic shape and a wonderfully chiseled jawline. The only low score was her lips, which are a bit thin and flat.”

Pattinson is the winner in terms of male beauty, but in the female it is Amber Heard. “It is the one that comes closest to the principles of physical perfection”De Silva shared through his Instagram account.

Pattinson’s latest movie is batman. The new version of the Dark Knight, directed by Matt Reeves, hit theaters at the beginning of the year and for a few months – until the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness– It was the highest grossing film of the year. batman collection more than 770 million dollars all over the world. Its success has led to Warner Bros. to officially announce its sequel. batman this available on HBO Max.

