Sandra Bullock: a strange illness forces her to retire

Sandra Bullock is the world renowned actress awarded the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama to name a few of her awards.

In addition to acting Sandra Bullock She is an American director and producer of film and television, according to Forbes magazine she was the highest paid actress in 2010 and 2013.

Despite her illustrious career alongside celebrities like Julia Roberts, the celebrity decided to step away from the movie scene for a well-deserved break.

The reason why he temporarily abandoned, as reported in a report for “The Hollywood Reporter”, was because suffers from Burnout Syndrome, a pathology that refers to job exhaustion.

As explained by the World Health Organization (WHO), this is a phenomenon characterized by a feeling of exhaustion, reduced efficiency and apathy, it also entails emotional fatigue and physical symptoms such as pain, sleep disorders, even hypertension.

The last movie I promoted was “The Lost City”, along with Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, in it she stars with the character of a novel writer, an expert in ancient writing, which motivates a tycoon to involve her in an adventure against her will.

During filming, he announced his departure from show business. This year different personalities withdrew. “I do not want to be indebted to anyone’s schedule other than mine,” were the words that the interpreter said. “I’m so tired and I’m not able to make smart healthy decisions and I know it,” she added.

“Work has always been constant for me and I’ve been very lucky, but I realized that it was becoming my crutch. It was like opening a refrigerator all the time and looking for something that was never there,” he concluded. Sandra Bullock in the interview what they did to him.