Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have backstage discussion about Natalya

In a video shared by the Twitter account WWE on FOXSmackDown Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey has a discussion with her friend Shayna Baszler about her role in the rivalry she currently has with Natalya: with which the faces will be seen in the next Money in the Bank 2022.

“’I have to stay out of this.’

@QoSBaszler tells Ronda Rousey that she can’t get involved in her feud with @NatbyNature 👀

📺@RondaRousey.”

And it is that apparently Ronda Rousey wants Shayna Baszler to take a position in her rivalry with Natalya, despite the fact that this is the teammate of ‘The Queen of Swords’.

But Baszler is adamant about not supporting Rousey and Many already rumor that this could have consequences in the future with a rivalry between the two. Which would be very interesting, because for several weeks they have been trying to subtly build this angle, but now all the focus is on Natalya.

It should be remembered that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have shared a friendship for several years and Both are part of the group called the ‘4 Horsewomen of MMA’ along with Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

