Rome, sensational scoop on Cristiano Ronaldo: what’s true

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United to continue playing the Champions League, the most important continental tournament of which he is the best scorer in history. In recent days there has been talk of Bayern Munich, but the German club has denied this indiscretion. On the trail of the Portuguese, however, there would also seem to be two Serie A teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo: rumors about Juve and Rome

In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo was also associated with Juventus, his former team with whom he played for three years before moving to Manchester United. In addition to returning to Juventus, however, according to the latest rumors Roma are also attempting the five-time Golden Ball. The compatriot José Mourinho has already coached the Portuguese champion and could convince him to play for him again in the capital of Italy.

Rome, booked the Olimpico for a great presentation?

The Roma fans believe it, especially after some audio vocals that are running and that are driving the Giallorossi crazy. In fact, the scoop would be this: the club has booked the Olympic stadium for a presentation in style scheduled for the evening of Wednesday 29 June. The timetable has not yet been established in detail, but the Capitoline company would be ready to open the stadium to a large number of fans.

Rome, conflicting rumors about the arrival of Ronaldo

There is talk of Cristiano Ronaldo, but there are those who have tried to bring the Roma fans back to their feet. In fact, on Instagram, the Sky journalist Gianluca Di Marzio said about him: “I am getting a lot of questions about Ronaldo at Roma. If we had had feedback we would have already talked about it. We are not aware of anythingwith all due respect to whoever wrote it.

There is even talk of an Olympic booked for the presentation. We have done our checks, it turns out nothing. We say what we know, with all due respect to those who spread these rumors. I put my face into it and allow myself to say it: it seems to me that these things are put around to deceive people and a little to make fun of them, about something that does not exist. I feel like I’m reliving Guardiola’s history at Juventus“. Roma would not give the Champions League to Ronaldo and the economic investment is important, but there are those who still harbor hope.