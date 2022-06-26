Rihanna makes her debut on Forbes’ list of new billionaires

Thanks to her wildly popular Fenty Beauty makeup line, Rihanna reached a net worth of more than a billion dollars way back in August 2021. But Forbes just did it official by including the singer-businesswoman in its annual list of the richest people on the planet.

With a net worth of $1.7 billion, thanks in large part to his holdings in Fenty Beauty as well as his Fenty x Savage line, Rihanna joins Peter Jackson, Melinda French Gates and 233 others on the list of “new billionaires”. She is the first person from her native Barbados to make the list. Forbes reports that its Fenty Beauty line “generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020.” She is number 1,729 on the list of richest people, which is above Jay-Z but below Kanye West. For comparison, Kim Kardashian has a net worth of $1.8 billion, while neither Beyoncé nor Taylor Swift have broken into the billionaires’ club. It’s all about marketing, baby!

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty

If this milestone means anything to Rihanna, she’s not mentioning it. Instead, she has taken to Instagram to wish her mother a happy birthday, writing: “Today is my queen’s birthday!!! Being on the brink of motherhood unlocked new levels of love and respect that I have for my mommy in a way I could never explain! She is the true MVP and I want to give her flowers every second I can! I love you mumzzzz!! Happy Birthday! Let’s celebrate at the link.”

She is also preparing for the imminent arrival of her first child with boyfriend ASAP Rocky. As for her motherhood advice, she has turned to an unexpected group of powerful women: the Royal Housewives. In a recent interview, she cited Teresa Giudice, from New Jersey, as her inspiration. The Fenty Beauty founder said that she “doesn’t play with her kids” and that she “crushes you with them.” And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the kind of mom I’m going to be. A psychopath at that.”

“If you talk about my children, it’s over,” he promised. Yeah, don’t cross paths with a billionaire.

