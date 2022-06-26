Rihanna fans looking for the pregnant singer statue that doesn’t exist at the Metropolitan Museum in New York





Look for a statue of their favorite pregnant singer who is not there and forget how in that museum there are real masterpieces of art that are too often forgotten. Rihanna fans are showing up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to see a marble statue of the pop star that was shown on social media last month.

But, as reported on Thursday by the Wall Street Journal there is a problem: the statue does not exist.

Ahead of this year’s Met Gala, Vogue shared a video showing a digitally created marble likeness of pregnant Rihanna in the museum. The singer shared the clip with her nearly 107 million followers, subtitled: “Close the marble half! what’s more golden than this? Lol! Thanks @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! you are all bad for it!

A spokesperson for the Met told the WSJ that only a few of the 10,000 people who visit the museum every day ask about the Rihanna statue, but a security guard said she is asked at least twice a week.

“’We don’t have a Rihanna statue. We can show you where Perseus and Medusa are ”, is the answer often given by tour guides.

Allison McCulloch admitted she spent 40 minutes searching for the marble Rihanna, but gave up when she heard three other people ask the guards where she was. “The guards were shaking their heads,” she told her WSJ.

MS