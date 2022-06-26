Richard Harris, the actor who played Dumbledore in Harry Potter after rejecting the character three times | Movies nnda nnlt | CHEK

Without a doubt, the “Harry Potter” movies they enjoy great recognition in the world by their great legion of fans. With the premiere in 2001 of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, a film directed by Chris Columbus, JK Rowling’s work thus became as great a cinematographic success as the one it already had on a literary level.

It is that on June 26, 1997, 25 years ago, the writer launched the first book of her saga with the publisher Bloomsbury. Titled in its original language as “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, the story gave the writer Joanne Rowling the world fame that made the story of the famous magician be taken to the movies.

Thus, hand in hand Warner Brosthe film also known as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone“, where Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson They played the famous leading trio. They were joined by a remarkable cast of actors. In this way, today we will focus on one of them and we will tell you part of his life.

Find out who it was below. Richard Harristhe actor who rejected the dumbledore paper three times before accepting it in the film version of “Harry Potter”.

WHO WAS RICHARD HARRIS?

Richard Harris was a notable Irish actor, who played albus dumbledore in the first two films of the saga: “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (2001) and “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002). He is also remembered for his participation in films like “Gladiator” (2000), by Ridley Scott, and “Camelot” (1967), by Joshua Logan.

The star made his big screen debut in 1958, with the feature film “Alive and kicking”. Since then, he had an extraordinary acting career, working alongside great Hollywood filmmakers in films such as “Rebellion on Board” (1962), “The Bible” (1966) or “A Man Called Horse” (1970).

The interpreter died in 2002, as a result of the illness of Hodgkin at the age of 72 years. His death occurred just weeks before the premiere of the second film of the famous film saga. Harry Potter.

PERSONAL DATA OF RICHARD HARRIS

Full name: Richard St John Harris

Richard St John Harris Date of Birth: October 1, 1930

October 1, 1930 Place of birth: limerick, ireland

limerick, ireland Date of death: October 25, 2002 (72 years old)

October 25, 2002 (72 years old) Place of death: London England

London England Sons: Damian, Jared and Jamie Harris

Damian, Jared and Jamie Harris Active years: 1958-2002

THE TIMES RICHARD HARRIS REJECTED THE ROLE OF DUMBLEDORE

Despite being one of the favorite actors of many fans of the franchise, it is known that Richard Harris refused to accept the role of albus dumbledore in fiction. Even, according to The Guardian, the actor came to reject up to three times the job. This, because the interpreter had never read the book and did not want to get involved in a series of sequels at 71 years old. However, he found it curious how, every time he said no, they called him back with a higher offer.

“Anyone involved in the project had to agree to be in the sequels, all of them, and that’s not how I wanted to spend the last years of my life, so I said no over and over”he stated at the time.

However, it was his granddaughter, She, 11-year-old who convinced him to accept the role. How? Well, threatening to stop talking if she didn’t: “She said, ‘Dad, I heard you’re not going to be in the Harry Potter movie,’ and went on: ‘If you don’t play Dumbledore, I’ll never speak to you again.‘“, revealed Harris.

In this way, the star put himself in the shoes of the famous wizard and director of Hogwarts during the first two tapes of the saga. After his death, the actor was replaced by his Irish colleague Sir Michael Gambon. The latter was in charge of interpreting this role during the next 6 films of the franchise.