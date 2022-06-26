Results WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Amarillo on June 25, 2022

WWE held a new non-televised show on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Amarillo Civic Center in Amarillo, Texas. The show featured Raw-exclusive Superstars and a match where Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair put her medal on the line.

In this news we will provide the quick results and the most outstanding images of the Texas event.

The Street Profits defeated The Alpha Academy.

Omos defeated Robert Roode.

Ezekiel defeated Ciampa.

Veer Mahaan defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a handicap match.

AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest in a street fight.

The Miz defeated Bobby Lashley via disqualification

Riddle defeated Seth Rollins.



Bianca Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch and Asuka in a triple threat.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.