PUMA x Minecraft, this is the collection in homage to the construction video game – FayerWayer

Minecraft is one of the most popular video games in the world, and this year it teamed up with PUMA to launch a collection of sneakers, consisting of three models.

It was launched last March, sweeping sales. Although it is no longer available on the official website of the sports shoe manufacturer, yes it is in online stores like GOAT.

Created by Markus Persson, Jens Bergensten and Nathan Adams in 2009, Minecraft is a construction video game that Microsoft bought in 2014 for $2.5 billion.

Today it is available on platforms ranging from Windows to Android, including PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

For the PUMA x Minecraft collection, models for children, youth and adults were released.

“Since its creation more than 10 years ago”, PUMA notes on its website, “Minecraft has become one of the most beloved video games of all time, known for its endless terrain and endless possibilities for creativity.”

“The new PUMA x Minecraft collaboration draws inspiration from the game’s iconic graphics, with colors sourced from there, bold and geometric prints, and ergonomic details for your comfort.”

Minecraft x Suede Grass Block

The model is inspired by the earth tones of the plains, one of the most common biomes in the game. PUMA explains that pixelated details are applied to the brown suede upper and the green body Formstrip, which is overlaid on a second blue Formstrip on the side. Its sole is white rubber.

Minecraft x RS-Z Grass Block

It uses the same elements of the Suede Grass Block, in earth colors, but now in the RS-Z model.

Minecraft x Suede Diamond Block

Inspired by the gray of diamond blocks, it is made of suede with that color, playing with pixelated elements in white and sky blue. His laces are grey. Meanwhile, the soles of the shoes are white.

Minecraft x RS-Z Diamond Block

Similar to the Suede Diamond Block, with a predominant gray color, light blue and white details and white soles, but now in the RS-Z model.

Minecraft x Suede Gray Violet Block

Very similar to the Diamond Block, but made for little boys, where gray suede predominates, with pixelated elements in light blue, gray and white, as well as white soles.