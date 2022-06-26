Psychology, Medicine and Law, the most sought-after of the UASLP

Medicine, Law, Psychology and Nursing concentrated more than 28 percent of the pre-registrations, so it is anticipated that there will be a large number of rejected students, who could be relocated to careers with less demand, such as Anthropology, Archeology and Science Teaching.

This year, 18,059 applicants were pre-registered to enter the UASLP, a figure that represents an increase of 2 percent compared to last year (17,700 applicants), declared Claudia Elena González Acevedo, secretary of School Services of the Maximum House of Studies in the state, who attributed it to the work that was done in vocational fairs to help young people know what to study.

The career with the highest demand continues to be Surgeon, which received 2,465 pre-registration applications, that is, 13.6 percent of the total. The second was Law, with 1,005 applicants; followed by Psychology, with 956 applicants, and Nursing, with 697.

On the other hand, the least requested: Bachelor’s Degree in Application and Teaching of Sciences, with five applicants; Anthropology, with eight; and Archaeology, with only 14. These three careers have fewer interested parties than the quota that is authorized each year, so they are subject to rearrangements of young people who were not admitted to other careers.

Claudia Elena González reported that this year’s admission exam will take place on July 4 and 5 at the facilities of each of the faculties; the only one that will have its exam outside its headquarters will be Medicine, which will take place at the Bicentennial University Cultural Center.

On July 4, the exams of entities such as the Rioverde, Ciudad Valles, Matehuala and Tamazunchale campuses will be carried out, as well as the Nursing, Nutrition, Medicine and Stomatology careers; while on July 5 they will be those of Agronomy, Sciences, Communication Sciences, Law, Psychology, among others.

The admission process includes two exams: the psychometric, which is worth 15 percent of the final evaluation, and the knowledge exam, which represents the other 85 percent. Since the pandemic began, the Ceneval exam has been eliminated and this year it will not be held either, because this would mean having applicants spend 7 hours in a classroom, which increases the risk of contagion.

The exam will start at 8 in the morning for locals and at 9 in the morning for foreigners. The health protocols will be the same as in the last two years. The list of those admitted will be published on Sunday, July 10, in local newspapers and on the Internet.