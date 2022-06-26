‘Project Rampage’, ‘Fourth Millennium’ and the premiere of ‘Brothers’

laSexta program ‘On the other side of the law’

the 1 broadcasts tonight, at 10:00 p.m., ‘Project Rampage’. The film is directed by Brad Peyton and stars Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris. A mistake by a scientist makes a quiet primate become a threat due to an alteration that several species develop.

Antenna 3 schedule tonight the premiere of ‘Hermanos’ and a new episode of ‘Infiel’, at 10:00 p.m. In the chapter of the successful series, Asya’s revenge continues. In turn, Ali and Volkan’s reaction to Aras will be quite harsh, as will Asya’s response to the growing tension Volkan and Ali are experiencing.

Four broadcast this Sunday a new installment of ‘Cuarto Milenio’, at 9:30 p.m. Iker Jiménez, Carmen Porter and the rest of the cast of collaborators will investigate different international mysteries about sightings with the presence of guests and experts who will give their personal experience in the case.

Telecinco program tonight, at 10:00 p.m., ‘Survivors: Honduras Connection’. This week, Arelys, mother of Yulen Pereira, will disembark in Cayos Cochinos to surprise her son and meet the rest of the survivors.

the sixth broadcasts tonight, at 9:30 p.m., ‘On the other side of the law’. The film is directed by S. Craig Zahler and stars Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn. Two police officers, one veteran and the other younger and more volatile, are suspended when a video of their harsh tactics of arresting criminals becomes the news of the day in the media.