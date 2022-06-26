Pride Month: Topics considered gay anthems – La Prensa

Music has always been an important part of our lives, whether for pleasant or sad memories, or simply to remember important events or moments in our daily lives, and the LGBTTTI+ community cannot be the exception.

There are many songs that are considered hymns of the community or that they have made their own not because their lyrics talk about homosexual relationships, but because they have made them their own over the years.

A song aimed at a gay audience should not be confused with a gay anthem, especially in pop music.

A hymn is one that the community has adopted because it feels that it represents it and that through the years they become iconic. Above all there are many songs that belong to the era of disco music.

Pet Shop Boys

“New York City Boys”

Most of his themes handle homosexual themes.

Cyndi Lauper

“True Colors” (1983)

Theme aimed at the community and dedicated to his sister who is a lesbian.

RuPaul (Drag Queen)

“Sissy That Walk”

Thelma Houston

“Don’t leave me this way” (1976)

Considered one of the best songs in disco music. In the 80s and 90s it was said that AIDS was a disease only for homosexuals, so this song became a hymn in tribute to all deaths from this disease.

Cher (1998)

“Believe”

She, after her record company offered it to her, said it was a super gay song and it immediately became an anthem.

Gloria Trevi

“Everyone look at me”

He dedicated it to a friend who was being rejected by his family and friends for confessing that he was gay.

judy garland

“Over the Rainbow” (In 1940 he won an Oscar for the Wizard of Oz)

It became the first gay anthem. In those years homosexuality was prohibited in the United States. The theme talks about a place beyond the rainbow, so it was very inspiring for those who had to live hiding their homosexuality, so he used the term “Dorothy’s friend”, the name of the character played by Judy Garland, as a key to not be discovered, so Judy is considered an icon in the community.

ABBA (70s hit)

“Dancing Queen”

King (1984)

“I Want to Break Free”

The song was introduced with a very controversial video in which all the members appear dressed as women.

Pink

“Raise you Glass”

With the theme, the artist celebrated her 10-year career and the community saw it as a very powerful anthem to celebrate being different from others and to be very proud.

Village People (70’s Hit)

“YMCA”

Katy Perry

“Fireworks”

It was composed for the LGBT community.

Alaska and Dinarama and Thalia

“Who cares”

In Mexico it was even banned because it was considered to encourage people to become homosexual.

Madonna (1990)

“Vogue”

It is not only inspired by the fashion of the 70s, but also by the gay pop fashion of the 80s and early 90s.

george michael

“Freedom”

Gloria Gaynor (1978)

“I Will Survive”

The theme talks about female empowerment after a breakup and began to be used in the marches for the fight for the rights of the community of that time.

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

Christina Aguilera

“beautiful”

Lesbian songwriter Linda Perry is the author of the song, which highlights self-esteem and self-love regardless of your orientation.

Lady Gaga (201)

“Born This Way”

Inspired by Madonna and 90’s fashion, it is considered an ode to courage, struggle and acceptance, and is considered the perfect anthem.

Follow us on Facebook: La Prensa Oficial and on Twitter: @laprensaoem